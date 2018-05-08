‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Goes Live With Thanos And Infinity Gauntlet Event

Meanwhile, the mystery of Dusty Divot grows in 'Fortnite.'

The mashup between Fortnite: Battle Royale and Avengers: Infinity War arrived Tuesday. Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet now have their own limited time event in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS shooter with the chance for players to transform into the Mad Titan and destroy the opposition.

The Fortnite: Battle Royale 4.1 update is available to download across all platforms now and is mainly focused on the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup. This is a solo queue event where 100 players will drop onto the island as normal. However, a meteor will crash land early in the match to deliver the Infinity Gauntlet.

The player who uses the Infinity Gauntlet will transform into Thanos and gain some powerful abilities. Opposing players will still have a chance to kill the Mad Titan, which will cause the Infinity Gauntlet to drop to the ground where it can be picked up or will disappear if it sits too long. A meteor will deliver a new Infinity Gauntlet should the previous vanish.

Thanos comes with some fairly intimidating base attributes. He starts with full shields and health plus his shields will regenerate after eliminating a player. Fortunately, his heath will never regenerate. Additionally, the Marvel villain will never take fall damage and cannot build or use weapons. He comes with the following abilities instead.

Ability 1 – A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures.

Ability 2 – Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage.

Ability 3 – Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time. Firing this in the air will cause Thanos to hover.

Ability 4 – A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions.

While Thanos is mighty, Fortnite: Battle Royale players will have plenty of opportunities to fight back. Epic Games tweaked the Infinity Gauntlet Mashup so only Rare, Epic, and Legendary weapons will spawn plus treasure chests and ammo boxes spawn at a much higher rate along with the Chug Jug, Port-A-Fort, Boogie Bomb, Slurp Juice, Bush, and Remote Explosives.

The battle begins now! Drop in solo, then squad up for the movie. Infinity Gauntlet Blog: https://t.co/KyqPCNNug7

v4.1 Patch Notes: https://t.co/KtVzsZmint pic.twitter.com/Quhcl9acZr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 8, 2018

No ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Outfits

Those hoping to see Rocket Racoon or Spider-Man outfits in Fortnite: Battle Royale as part of the mashup event will be without luck. Epic Games confirmed via Reddit it has no plans to add them to the game. The licensing details to have these characters persist in Fortnite indefinitely was probably too much.

Dusty Divot Grows

Players may have noticed the government research buildings in Dusty Divot continue to grow. The mysterious meteor rock at the center of the buildings has been completely cocooned by the hastily thrown together structure.

The big mystery is if Epic Games will stretch this out to the next season or will whatever is inside the meteor make an appearance during the current season.

Other ‘Fortnite’ Updates With 4.1

The Fortnite: Battle Royale 4.1 patch is primarily focused on the Infinity Gauntlet event so there are no huge gameplay changes. Epic Games did include a number of bug fixes and a change to increase the likelihood the final circle will land near the outer sections of the map.