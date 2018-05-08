Scheana Marie Cries About Rob Valletta Split On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: ‘I Loved [Him] For 12 Years’

Scheana Marie cried about her breakup during last night's special.

Scheana Marie broke down over her months-long relationship with Rob Valletta on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

As she and her co-stars reunited at the reunion special for Season 6, Scheana was confronted about her relationship issues by Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, and others, and right away, she began to cry.

“I was head over heels in love with him,” she said. “I was for a really long time and it didn’t work out but I’ve loved Rob for 12 years and he broke my f**king heart.”

According to Scheana, she’s a strong person and has been able to get through things in the past, including her 2016 split from ex-husband Mike Shay, but when it came to her short-lived romance with Rob, she claimed he broke her. As she explained, she was able to justify her divorce at the time it happened but when it came to her August 2017 split from Rob, things were much harder as there was no good reason to part ways.

As Vanderpump Rules fans learned on the show, Scheana and Rob have been in one another’s lives for several years and actually dated briefly prior to her marriage to Mike.

As the reunion special continued, Lisa Vanderpump slammed Rob, claiming he welcomed himself onto her show and humiliated her, which was “totally unfair.”

When the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules first began, Scheana Marie frequently defended Rob Valletta’s behavior on her Twitter and Instagram pages but as the season continued and he appeared to be quite uninterested in their relationship, she began to see the light.

Most recently, after Rob was seen ignoring Scheana’s teasing comments at the Tom Tom progress party, Scheana took to her Twitter page and commented on his behavior. as some may have seen, Scheana told her fans and followers that she didn’t realize how her then-boyfriend had behaved and wished she could have realized the truth back then.

Scheana and Rob parted ways last August after he chose to break up with her due to her involvement with the reality show. Since then, she has been spending time with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Robby Hayes.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, which begins airing next Monday night, May 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.