WWE Women Superstars Are Poised To Takeover Professional Wrestling

It has been a banner year for women's wrestling as the WWE's female Superstars steal the show at every opportunity.

Part Greek tragedy, part Hollywood-style entertainment, and part elite-level athletics, professional wrestling has long held a special place in the hearts of Americans. Now, with the WWE’s enormous reach and popularity, the audience is worldwide, and the company reported record revenues of $800 million in 2017.

Women’s professional wrestling has come along way from days when a 76-year-old woman who wrestled under the name of The Fabulous Moolah won the WWE Women’s Championship in 1999. Thanks to the pioneering women wrestlers of the 1990s and early 2000s like Nicole Bass, Alundra Blayze, Chyna, Ivory, Jacqueline, Stacy Keibler, Lita, Sable, Trish Stratus and Sunny, women’s wrestling has finally evolved from cat fights, hair pulling, and face slapping into a true athletic performance.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita unveils the brand-new WWE Women’s Championship belt. WWE

Today’s WWE female Superstars have certainly brought women’s wrestling into the 21st century. They are dedicated, highly trained athletes who love their chosen profession, and they are determined to show the world that women’s wrestling is as good as or better than anything their male counterparts have to offer.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the women stole the show at WrestleMania 34. Former Olympic bronze medalist in judo and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey was spectacular in her WrestleMania debut when she teamed up with former Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling Kurt Angle to trounce Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

But the women of the WWE had even more to offer at WrestleMania 34, as Ronda’s colleagues, Charlotte Flair and Asuka, stole the show in the match that deserved to headline the event. In a bout that went almost as long (13:05) as the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (15:55), Asuka and Charlotte put on a world-class wrestling clinic of the highest order. After watching this match, even the stubbornest critic of women’s wrestling will be forced to admit that the women of the WWE are every bit as good as the men.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka at ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

A columnist for SBNation, Charlotte Wilder, wrote the perfect comment about the Flair vs. Asuka bout in her article titled “The women stole the show at WrestleMania 34, and I became a total mark.”

“This is the most insane match i’ve ever seen. It’s going on forever! I have aged thirty years. If you know someone stupid enough to say people don’t care about women’s sports because they aren’t as high quality as men’s, show them this match.”

In 2018, the WWE is packed with female wrestling talent. As woman like the Bella Twins, Mickie James, and Natalya slowly wind down their careers, wrestling fans are cheering for established stars like Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Lana, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon, Naomi, and Ronda Rousey.

Three new stars for WWE – (l to r) Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey, and Carmella. WWE

But the big names on the WWE women’s roster need to pay close attention to up and coming talent like Carmella, who just cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to steal the SmackDown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair. The list of talented up and coming WWE women Superstars (with apologies to any deserving women were not included on this list) includes Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan of the Riott Squad, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of the IIconics, who just helped Carmella steal Charlotte Flair’s title, and Sonya Deville. Waiting in the wings in NXT are the other three of Ronda Rousey’s Four Horsewomen, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir.

The Riott Squad at their intimidating best. WWE

The future is bright for WWE women’s wrestling, and the way things are going, it won’t be long before we see two women headline WrestleMania. There are already predictions it may happen at WrestleMania 35 with a main event match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. While this is still speculation, one thing is certain. When Charlotte and Ronda finally meet in the center of the ring to do battle, it will be one hell of a show.