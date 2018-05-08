‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 5 Promises A New Story Stream

Will new characters be introduced, or old friends revisited?

One of the showrunners for AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has promised a brand new “story stream” for Episode 5 of Season 4. So, who will make an appearance in the upcoming episode?

When Fear‘s showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, he revealed that the episode will introduce a new story stream.

“In the next episode, we’re gonna continue to play with time, and we may jump to a new story stream that we haven’t seen yet.”

Fans are curious as to who this new story stream might involve. Already, there is speculation entirely new characters could be introduced. Although, so far, there is no information on new characters outside of those already introduced at the start of this season. However, with the massive jump in the timeline, nothing is truly out of the equation.

Additionally, with Madison (Kim Dickens) chatting to Mel (Kevin Zegers) in Episode 4 about his life before he turned up on the doorstep of Madison’s camp, viewers may get a look into his life.

In addition to these suggestions, there is also the possibility that fans will get to find out more about what Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) has been up to since Chambliss has also confirmed Daniel is alive.

However, it might also be the same storyline fans have already seen, but from a different angle.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead dropped the bombshell revelation that Naomi (Jenna Elfman) was actually Laura, the woman John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) has been searching for since his character was introduced in the Season 4 premiere. The trailer, along with the synopsis, for Episode 5 now promises a look into the backstory between John and Laura/Naomi.

So, potentially, this new story stream could just be the introduction of John and Laura’s backstory and not something entirely new.

However, fans will just have to tune into Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 to find who will appear in this new story stream.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 5, titled “Laura.”