‘Fear The Walking Dead’: With Daniel Salazar’s Fate Confirmed, Could He Now Cross Over To ‘The Walking Dead’?

Is Daniel currently making the long walk from the Gonzalez Dam to Virginia?

Fans of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead have been wondering about the fate of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) ever since he was shot in the face and ended up in the midst of a dam explosion in the Season 3 finale.

Now, four episodes into Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, his story has not been touched on yet. However, considering the man once survived a fire in a wine cellar, it seems likely that if viewers haven’t actually seen Daniel die with their own eyes, then it’s likely he survived the dam explosion and is just now at a different location to those in the main group.

It is feasible that Daniel could have died in the dam explosion, after all, how much can a man take? However, Fear‘s showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, has also confirmed Daniel Salazar’s fate in a recent interview with TVLine and it seems like he has survived once more.

“He is alive and out there [but] the details surrounding that are something that we’re still keeping under wraps.”

Daniel has had to deal with the death of his daughter, Ofelia (Mercedes Mason), and his wife, Griselda (Patricia Reyes Spindola), since the outbreak began. So, it is possible Daniel will not want to have anything more to do with the main group and has wandered off somewhere far away from Texas, where Alicia’s group now reside.

But, could he wander all the way to Virginia?

AMC

According to Digital Spy, even though Daniel is a Fear the Walking Dead character, the showrunner potentially indicates that he could show up anywhere in the Walking Dead universe. And, crossovers are no longer unheard of in the Walking Dead universe after Morgan (Lennie James) made the long walk from Virginia to Texas.

While Chambliss didn’t specifically say that Daniel will make the crossover from Fear to The Walking Dead, it does offer an interesting concept. After all, how would Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) react to someone like Daniel Salazar turning up in Season 9 of The Walking Dead?

However, viewers will just have to tune in to further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead to find out when Daniel Salazar will make his next appearance.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 5, titled “Laura.”