George & Amal Clooney Look Posh At Met Gala Nearly One Year After Welcoming Twins

Actor George Clooney stepped out with his beautiful wife Amal on the red carpet at the Met Gala, and the parents looked terrific just less than one year after welcoming twins to their family.

Even more interesting, Page Six reported that the 57-year-old father of two cracked some dad jokes on the red carpet too. It sounds like perhaps they couldn’t get a babysitter for their night out, so they just decided to hide the twins, Ella and Alexander, underneath her voluminous gown. Oops, maybe not, but George certainly has the dad jokes down after nearly a year of practice.

Amal’s look, designed by Richard Quinn, featured a stunning full metallic floral skirt that opened in front to reveal chic tailored navy pants beneath it. On top, the Columbia professor and Met Gala co-chair’s gown sported a metallic floral print corset, according to a People report. She accessorized the outfit with spikey statement earrings, which Quinn also designed.

For his look, George donned a traditional black tuxedo and conceded the spotlight to his gorgeous wife for the evening. He looked especially attentive throughout their walk down the red carpet as he gestured towards her and ensured her gown got photographed from all angles.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Amal co-chaired the event named, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

This year marks the second time that George and Amal Clooney attended the Met Gala together. Previously, in 2015, they walked the red carpet together as newlyweds at the fashionable evening, which carried the theme “China: Through The Looking Glass.” During their first appearance, she wore a striking red gown designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

In case the Clooneys ever decide they do need to hide their children underneath a fashionable outfit Amal (or maybe even George) wears somewhere fancy, they won’t have more than two to fit under it. Last September, Amal told Hollywood Reporter she was finished having children considering she had twins and started later in life in the first place.

Overall, the couple appears to have adjusted well to life as new parents, and at least on the outside, they seem to have it all.