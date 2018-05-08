Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Dating: ‘Riverdale’ Stars Make Their Couple’s Debut At The Met Gala

Rumors about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse dating first emerged when the 'Riverdale' stars were in Paris.

They play a couple in love on the hit The CW show Riverdale, but Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have made their rumored relationship “officially official” as of today.

According to People Magazine, fans of Riverdale, who root for the “Bughead” relationship that features Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, will be happy to know that Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) and Cole Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones) made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala this year.

Though the duo never confirmed their relationship, attending the Met Gala together usually means that things are official, and certainly, enough to have People Magazine report on the relationship.

Reinhart wore a custom silver H&M dress that, she claimed, was “inspired by armor,” which is well in line with the Gala’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Sprouse, for his part, wore a custom Thom Browne suit without socks, and smiled sweetly for photos with his co-star and on-screen (and now, it seems, off-screen) love.

The Riverdale stars first sparked dating rumors when they sat next to each other at Paleyfest earlier this year. They were subsequently spotted together at Riverfest, the fan convention based on the hit The CW show, further fueling the dating rumors.

In the past, Sprouse has never confirmed or denied his relationship status with anyone, but did go on record to say that he credits his “professional chemistry” with Reinhart for the success of the “Bughead” rumors.

What’s more, Sprouse said that he feels that it’s “sexier” to have parts of a relationship that are “just yours,” but it’s really “no one’s right to know” about his dating status.

He also said that he doesn’t care whether people fuel the rumors about his relationship — either with Reinhart or any other member of the case — or they deny it.

Finally, when a fan asked the alleged couple if they were dating at Paleyfest, Reinhart covered her face and blushed, while Sprouse asked if it was a statement or a question, before saying “no comment.”

Now, however, it looks like the Riverdale couple are a couple in real life.