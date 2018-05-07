Eric Schneiderman: NY Attorney General Accused Of Physically Abusing Four Women

The state's highest-ranking law-enforcement officer 'has long been a liberal Democratic champion of women’s rights,' according to 'The New Yorker.'

New York’s attorney general Eric Schneiderman stands accused of allegedly committing physical violence against four women, two of whom have identified themselves on record. Writing in The New Yorker, Ronan Farrow, one of the journalists who broke the Harvey Weinsten scandal, and a co-author, published the allegations against Schneiderman tonight.

Schneiderman’s office is currently suing disgraced movie mogul Weinstein on behalf of victims in the sexual harassment scandal.

In the detailed expose, The New Yorker describes Schneiderman, 63, as a champion of the #MeToo movement and an activist for feminist causes who has received repeated praise from women’s groups.

“As [Schneiderman’s] prominence as a voice against sexual misconduct has risen, so, too, has the distress of four women with whom he has had romantic relationships or encounters. They accuse Schneiderman of having subjected them to nonconsensual physical violence. All have been reluctant to speak out, fearing reprisal. But two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, have talked to The New Yorker on the record, because they feel that doing so could protect other women. They allege that he repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.”

The New Yorker continued about the assault claims leveled against the attorney general, New York state’s top law-enforcement official.

“A third former romantic partner of Schneiderman’s told Manning Barish and Selvaratnam that he also repeatedly subjected her to nonconsensual physical violence, but she told them that she is too frightened of him to come forward. A fourth woman, an attorney who has held prominent positions in the New York legal community, says that Schneiderman made an advance toward her; when she rebuffed him, he slapped her across the face with such force that it left a mark that lingered the next day.”

Several women in this story expressed fear, for their physical safety or due to what they believed was Eric Schneiderman’s power and ability to retaliate against them and their families. Speaking was an immense, emotionally draining commitment. pic.twitter.com/mzdYr6It0c — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 8, 2018

Schneiderman is a high-profile Democrat who has feuded with President Trump on various issues, including suing the administration over its plan to obtain citizenship information in the 2020 census. He also has urged New York’s legislators to pass a bill that would shut down a loophole for those receiving a federal pardon that could otherwise enable them to avoid state criminal charges. This may be in the context of the Paul Manafort or Michael Cohen federal criminal litigation.

In a statement to The New Yorker, Schneiderman denied ever assaulting anyone or engaging in nonconsensual intimate relationships. He did admit to “role-playing,” however.

After suing Harvey Weinstein, Eric Schneiderman, New York’s Attorney General, faces a #MeToo reckoning of his own. Four women accuse him of having subjected them to physical violence: https://t.co/JQtWo4h3no pic.twitter.com/MJRahxc4i1 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 7, 2018

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Eric Schneiderman first won election as the Empire State’s attorney general in 2010 and was reelected four years later. Prior to that, he was a state senator for 10 years, representing Manhattan’s wealthy upper west side.

As the allegations of physical violence by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman constitute a breaking, developing story, please check back for updates.