Amber Tamblyn To Host The NYC Debut Of ‘The Secret Society Of The Sisterhood’

Amber Tamblyn has been an influential voice in the #MeToo movement.

When the #MeToo movement first started gaining momentum, Amber Tamblyn emerged as a prominent voice, giving the previously-voiceless women some necessary amplification in their fight for justice.

Now, Tamblyn is helping New York City-based women writers get their voice amplified when she, alongside other women luminaries, host the debut of The Secret Society of the Sisterhood in Brooklyn, New York.

In an official press release for the event, Amber Tamblyn, who first rose to fame as the star of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, will join musicians Kaki King and Treya Lamb, documentary director Lorri Davis, Funny Girls star Yamaneika Saunders, and author Dhonielle Clayton for the show’s debut. The show, which will be moderated by Trish Nelson, originated in Los Angeles and is based around inviting special guests to read or perform something prepared for the theme of the evening.

The debut theme for the May 28 premiere will be, “So…That Happened!”

Proceeds from all shows are donated to various female-centric charitable organizations. The night’s proceeds will go to Girls Write Now.

Girls Write Now is a program that mentors underserved high school girls from throughout New York City’s five boroughs — over 90 percent high need and 95 percent girls of color — who must rise above the race and income-based inequalities of the city’s public school system and the nation’s workforce. Through one-to-one mentoring with professional women writers and media makers, writing and technology workshops, and leadership, college prep, and professional development opportunities, they inspire women to share their craft and empower girls to find their voices and tell their stories.

Amber Tamblyn has recently been in the news for suggesting that there may be yet another installment of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The film, which was nothing if not ahead of its time, has also resulted in the four stars of the film becoming life-long friends.

Thank you Stephanie Burt for such a phenomenal conversation this morning at @WIPCHKS @Harvard #WomenInPowerConferance pic.twitter.com/OVEPSqXtMY — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 28, 2018

She confirmed, via Twitter, that she and Alexis Bledel, who also starred in the film, pitched a script for the third installment of the film, and she said that she hopes “it all comes together.”

Are you going to see @IFeelPretty this weekend? I am! Check out my girl @amyschumer and her new sweetheart of a film. #IFeelPrettyMovie pic.twitter.com/oqgJFFqsgE — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 21, 2018

Blake Lively, another of Amber Tamblyn’s co-stars in the film, has also said that she hopes the film comes together.