Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers look to sweep the NBA Eastern Conference top seeded Toronto Raptors and advance to the conference finals for the fourth straight year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to sweep the the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors, on Monday night. LeBron James and his defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers will attempt to defend their home court against Toronto in a game that will live stream from Quicken Loans Arena. If the Cavaliers close out the series, they will head to the conference finals for the fourth straight year, where they will face either last year’s opponent, the Boston Celtics, or the upstart Philadelphia 76ers.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Game 4 in the Raptors vs. Cavaliers conference semifinal series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, May 7 — 5:30 p.m. Pacific.

After dropping both of their home games to open the series against the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, Toronto rallied to tie Game 3 at 103-103 with just eight seconds on the clock — only to fall victim to a buzzer-beater by James. The Raptors are in the desperate position of needing four wins to advance, a feat no NBA team has ever accomplished. In fact, only three teams in NBA history have ever come back to force a seventh game after dropping the first three.

LeBron James won Game 3 with a buzzer-beater, to put Cleveland one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Toronto will need a bounce-back performance from their top scorer, Demar Derozan, who pulled a disappearing act in Game 3, tallying only eight points and racking up more turnovers (three) than assists (two).

Derozan has yet to sink a three-point shot in the series in only nine attempts, despite respectable 22 and 24 point outings in Games 1 and 2, respectively. But the four-time All-Star out of the University of Southern California was so ineffective in Game 3 that Coach Dwayne Casey sat him on the bench for the entire fourth quarter of the closely-fought contest.

Nonetheless, Cleveland Coach Tyronn Lue warned his squad against taking Game 4 lightly, and possibly allowing the Raptors to begin an improbable series comeback.

“They’re going to come out swinging like they did [Saturday] night, and when you have a team with a lot of pride that’s well-coached, they’re not just going to give in,” Lue said on Sunday. “They’re going to do everything they can to try to win the game and get back to Toronto. We understand that, and we just have to come out with the right mindset and match their intensity early and try to close it out if we can.”

Toronto won 59 games in the regular season to finish atop the conference, four games ahead of the Celtics. Cleveland won just 50, but are now poised to eliminate the Raptors from the playoffs.

The Raptors will need a bounce-back performance from sluggish superstar Demar Derozan to have a chance in Game 4. Rob Carr / Getty Images

