Abby Lee Miller Update: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Is Still Fighting Cancer, Trying To Stay Positive

Abby Lee Miller is allegedly suing the prison where she was staying for denying her the necessary medical care.

When word got out that Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with cancer, fans the world over reached out with their get-well wishes. But then, word got out that Miller’s cancer was particularly aggressive, and that she “may not make it.”

However, a new report suggests that while Miller may be suffering from a particularly aggressive form of cancer, she’s “trying to remain positive” about her fate.

People Magazine is reporting that Abby Lee Miller, who shot to fame as the head honcho of the hit Lifetime show, Dance Moms, is undergoing a lot of chemotherapy treatments, but she knows that she needs to remain optimistic about her chances of survival.

A source close to Miller told the magazine that, while she has her “good days and bad days,” she’s trying to look forward to the future in a positive way.

Originally, doctors believed that Miller had a “spinal infection.” It wasn’t until Miller went to Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, that it was discovered that she was suffering from a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma called Burkitt lymphoma.

When it was revealed that Abby Lee Miller was, in fact, suffering from lymphoma, she took to the court system to sue FCI Victorville, the Federal prison she called “home” for a year, for denying her the necessary medical care she needed to get pre-emptive care for her condition.

Miller claimed that the prison guards thought she was being a “drama queen” when she constantly complained about being in pain and said that she was only looking to “get out of prison” with her complaints.

In addition, on April 17, Miller underwent a five-hour multi-level laminectomy that required an 18-inch incision on her back.

A source close to Abby Lee Miller claims that she will return to the halfway house that she was released to once she’s done with her treatment, and will finish serving out her prison sentence as expected.

Abby Lee Miller was originally sentenced to a year and a day in FCI Victorville Federal prison for committing bankruptcy fraud.