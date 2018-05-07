‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Goes By ‘Keto Guido’ After Losing 50 Pounds On Ketogenic Diet

Vinny Guadagnino is ripped following his 50-pound weight loss on the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet.

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino looks and feels better than ever after his 50-pound weight loss on a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet. Guadagnino, who goes by the nickname “Keto Guido,” said the ketogenic diet embraced by Halle Berry and Kourtney Kardashian is the fountain of youth.

“I’ve discovered the fountain of youth,” Vinny gushed on Instagram. “You ready for it? Stop eating sugars and grains and instead 98% of the time eat real food like whole eggs, bacon, butter, fatty steaks, fatty fish and plants, and exercise a few times a week.”

To prove his point, Guadagnino posted a shirtless photo of himself rocking chiseled abs.

“When I ate sugars and grains I was 50 pounds heavier and looked 10 years older. I look around and feel sad and angry for the majority of the population who are overweight and obese that have been taught to eat grains, use ‘healthy’ margarines and oils, drink diet soda with artificial sweeteners, and stay away from saturated fats.”

Vinny said he launched his “Keto Guido” Instagram page to spread the message about the benefits of limiting sugar and carbs and consuming healthy fats such as grass-fed beef, salmon, coconut oil, and pasteurized butter.

“This is why I started this page,” he wrote. “To take away the stigma that saturated animal fat clogs your arteries and instead teach people the truth: sugars and grains will cause diseases and obesity before anything else.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Oscar winner Halle Berry credits the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein keto diet for her hot bikini body at age 51.

Berry, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 19, says the ketogenic diet also manages her diabetes by keeping her blood sugar stable.

“My [keto] diet is geared towards managing my diabetes,” Halle said. “The idea of it is you train your body to burn healthy fats, so I eat healthy fats all day long, like avocado, oil, coconut oil, butter, but don’t have sugar.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino agrees that the ketogenic diet can accelerate weight loss and promote a youthful appearance by minimizing the insulin spikes that cause inflammation. Inflammation is what fuels obesity, belly fat storage, and age-related diseases.

In addition to its health and weight loss benefits, the keto diet can give you a chiseled beach body without deprivation, since the high fat content suppresses appetite, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Vinny posted a stunning before-and-after photo as proof that keto works. Guadagnino also works out regularly by lifting weights, but he knows that diet is 80 percent of weight loss.