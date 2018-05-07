White House, Sensitive Over Trump’s Twitter Attacks, Allegedly Bullied Melania To Drop Cyberbullying Campaign

Melania Trump is reportedly afraid that Donald's cyberbullying will sink her anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Melania Trump is committed to her anti-cyberbullying campaign, even after the White House reportedly tried to bully her into dropping it over fears that Donald’s tendency to cyberbully opponents will undermine it.

Melania famously unveiled her idea for an anti-cyberbullying campaign during the 2016 election, leading to snickers from critics who noted that Donald Trump is famous for his use of social media to attack his critics. For more than a year after Trump took office, there was no word on the fate of the initiative, but now Melania has unveiled details of the campaign — and it was not without pushback. As Business Insider noted, the White House tried to push her away from the campaign.

The report noted that Melania Trump is aware of the irony of her pushing a cyberbullying campaign given Donald’s proclivity to use Twitter to attack his opponents, dating back to long before he became president. Trump famously clashed with Rosie O’Donnell online, using Twitter to call the actress fat and a loser.

There was even resistance from the White House, which Business Insider noted tried to push Melania into choosing another issue to champion, but the first lady is reportedly committed to the idea of pushing for greater civility online, even if her husband is not.

On Monday, Melania Trump unveiled details of the comprehensive program to promote wellness among children. The program, titled “Be Best,” had three prongs: promoting well-being, encouraging positivity on social media, and combating opioid abuse.

In her statements, Melania made a personal appeal as a mother of a 12-year-old boy.

“As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today’s fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide,” she said during a Rose Garden event Monday, via CNN.

I am very excited to kick-off #BeBest – a campaign dedicated to helping children #BeBest in their individual paths. For more information please visit our webpage at https://t.co/S3FrTpLwDJ ???????? — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2018

Despite the criticism and the pushback from the White House, Melania Trump appears committed to her anti-cyberbullying campaign. In a meeting with social media executives a few weeks ago, Melania reportedly conceded that people would be skeptical of her campaign, but that she was willing to take the criticism because she truly believed in the issue.