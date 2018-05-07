WWE Rumor: There Could Be Three ‘Money In The Bank’ Ladder Matches This Year, Per Ringside News

One of the most exciting events of the year may end up even bigger.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is usually one of the more exciting events of the year, but 2018 could kick it up yet another notch. WWE is making sure to represent both male and female superstars on its roster by having specialty matches for men and women. Rumors are starting to swirl around that there could actually be a third MITB ladder match added to this year’s event and it could be specifically for tag teams.

At this time, there are no matches officially announced or confirmed for the event taking place in Chicago, Illinois on June 17. After the Greatest Royal Rumble and Backlash, WWE is going to begin building to the next PPV which will be dual-branded as all of them now are.

Last year, there was the usual MITB ladder match for the men which was won by Baron Corbin. For the first time ever, there was also a women’s MITB ladder match which ended up being won by Carmella and later cashed it in successfully.

According to Ringside News, there may actually be a third ladder match when Money in the Bank takes place at the Allstate Arena. A promotional image has been released for the PPV and it shows three different colored briefcases which leads everyone to believe three will be up for grabs.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view had two ladder matches from 2010 through 2013 with one for Monday Night Raw and another for SmackDown Live. For a couple of years, they had just one on the PPV before having one for men and one for women last year.

If the suggestions prove to be true and there are three MITB ladder matches this year, it isn’t yet known what the third one would be. There have been some ideas thrown around on social media, though, and a lot of people are of the belief that the match will consist of tag teams for the first time ever.

Proving they don’t understand the term “diminishing returns”, WWE is considering a tag team Money in the Bank match [5/18] — Future Dave Meltzer (@FutureMeltzer) May 7, 2018

Both Pro Wrestling Mag and Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet had posted tweets with the idea of a tag team MITB ladder match, but have since deleted those posts. With all of the confusion, it is almost a certainty that WWE is going to try and clear up everything as soon as possible. With the build for Money in the Bank likely beginning tonight on Monday Night Raw, it will be interesting to see just what kind of announcements are made.