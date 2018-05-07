Brandi Glanville’s Ex Reportedly Played A Role In Her Reconciliation With LeAnn Rimes, Reports ‘In Touch’

Brandi Glanville's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian reportedly helped her get on good terms with his wife.

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes are on good terms at the moment and according to a new report, Eddie Cibrian deserves the credit.

In the latest issue of OK! Magazine, an insider claims that while the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Rimes have spent the past several years at odds, they were recently able to make amends after coming to the realization that their ongoing feud with one another was stressing out Glanville and Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake.

“Brandi and LeAnn hated each other for so long, and anyone could see how stressful it was for the boys,” a source explained to the magazine, via a report from All About the Real Housewives.

As the insider explained, Rimes came to terms with the fact that Glanville no longer wants to get back with Cibrian and Glanville decided to give the country singer “some slack.” As for Cibrian, another source explained to Life & Style magazine that the actor was actually the one who convinced them to bury the hatchet once and for all.

The Life & Style insider added that Cibrian had been prompted to do so after landing a new gig on ABC’s Take Two and realizing that a feud wouldn’t make him look good as he promotes the new project.

While Glanville and Rimes confirmed the end of their feud several weeks ago on Instagram by posing for a happy selfie, the insider went on to say that Glanville has ulterior motives for making nice with Rimes.

“She’s hoping Eddie’s series is a success so she can get an increase in his child-support payments,” the source alleged.

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes began feuding immediately after it was revealed that Rimes had been having an affair with Eddie Cibrian during his nine-year marriage to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then, things between them became further strained as Rimes was granted the “step-mother” title after tying the knot with Cibrian in April 2011.

Glanville and Rimes have engaged in a number of social media disputes over the years but during a recent outing for Glanville’s son Jake’s birthday, they seemed to have gotten to a better place with one another. Hopefully, after years of tension, their recent reunion will stick and their co-parenting relationship will continue to improve.