Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes Will Reportedly Attend The 2018 Met Gala Together, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Will Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes make their red carpet debut tonight?

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes are allegedly planning to make their public debut tonight.

Following nearly a year of romance rumors, a Us Weekly insider claims the model and her rumored singer boyfriend will attend tonight’s 2018 Met Gala in New York City together and they’ll both be wearing Tommy Hilfiger attire.

Although it has yet to be revealed whether the assumed couple will be walking the red carpet with one another, they will reportedly be seated together during the event at the table of the designer they are wearing.

As fans of the 21-year-old model well know, Baldwin has been attending the event for years. However, her rumored boyfriend has never been seen at the annual fashion event.

Baldwin and Mendes were first linked to one another after the 19-year-old singer attended her Halloween party at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood, California last October. As Us Weekly revealed, an insider at the time claimed Baldwin and Mendes had been holding hands at the event and were also seen “cuddling up to each other.”

Months after their Halloween outing, Baldwin and Mendes were seen celebrating Christmas in Toronto, where Mendes is from and sources claimed they were officially dating. However, as the insiders explained, they were taking things slow due to the fact that they reside on different sides of the country.

While Baldwin and Mendes seemed to be taking their relationship seriously at the start of the year, Baldwin denied she was dating anyone in March during an iHeartRadio Music Awards event. Then, the following months, Mendes seemed to tell a different story when he shared a photo of the model on his Instagram page.

A short time after the photo above was shared, Hailey Baldwin spoke about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, saying that the singer is “amazing,” “polite,” and “such a gentleman.”

“I honestly have never hung out with a guy that is so nice and so sweet and lovely and so normal!” she gushed.

Prior to her rumored romance with Mendes, Baldwin was linked to Cameron Dallas for several months and before him, she was said to be hooking up with rapper Drake. Baldwin also has history with Justin Bieber, who she dated briefly in 2015.

As for Mendes, he was last linked to former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello.