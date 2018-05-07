‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 8: Kyle And Victor Destroy Jack’s World!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 8 reveal utter destruction for one Genoa City business leader. A dark secret about his paternity shocks him to his core, setting him on a path of relentless revenge.

Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) created an amazing video of Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) interviews with Dina (Marla Adams). Of course, Abby thought she’d destroyed the damning evidence that Jack (Peter Bergman) isn’t really an Abbott when she burned the flash drive containing the footage.

However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) found it and enlisted Ravi’s (Abhi Sinha) help to recover the damaged data, and then he passed the details on to Victor (Eric Braeden), Jack’s sworn enemy. He left the flash drive with Victor in exchange for The Moustache considering giving Kyle a position at Newman Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Jack and Abby gather everybody together to watch the video Charlie created because they think it’s fabulous. Unbeknownst to them, somebody spliced in the footage that Kyle and Ravi managed to salvage, and everything hits the fan when the knowledge finally becomes public, according to She Knows Soaps.

It’s a day of reckoning for Jack Abbott when Dina’s closely held secret is revealed. His world spins out of control when the foundation is ripped out from under him. Everything he thought he was all these years turned out to be a complete lie.

Of course, that is as long as the DNA test that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby ran using Traci’s DNA really was right. Who knows, perhaps Traci isn’t an Abbot either? Dina revealed she left quite a trail of lovers in her wake during her younger years when she was married to John.

Of course, all this begs the question. Who is Jack’s real father? Some hope that it somehow turns out to be Victor. However, that’s highly unlikely despite the fact that he showed a bit of his sweeter side earlier this year when he took Dina on a date when her Alzheimer’s disease had her convinced they were back in high school. Victor had ulterior motives for that, though. He wanted to woo Ashley over to Newman, and ultimately he did but not because of his sweet behavior with Ashley’s mother Dina. Others believe Victor may end up being Jack’s brother.

No doubt, a night Jack expected to be amazing will end up with explosive rage and disbelief as he lashes out at everybody over the shocking news.