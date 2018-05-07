Cheap Mothers Day Gift Ideas: What To Get Your Mom If You’re Broke

If you can rustle up about $30 (the price of a couple of delivery pizzas), you can make your mom happy this weekend.

Mothers Day is this coming Sunday, and if you’re surprised by this news, you’re already behind the curve when it comes to gift-giving. So drop what you’re doing right now and start looking for gifts for your mom! And if you’re broke, no worry: You can still find (or even make) meaningful gifts for your mom even if the budget is a concern, you just have to know where to look. Fortunately, the Inquisitr is here to help you out.

Flowers

If all else fails, go for flowers. And while at this stage of the game you may be way too late to get your order in with your local florist (or, if she has anything, you’re going to pay dearly for it), you can still get your mom some flowers, and at a reasonable price, through a national distributor such as 1-800-Flowers. Thanks to the economies of scale, big-time distributors like this are able to offer you last-minute deals, with some arrangements starting around $29.99. But you’d better get on it NOW – as in, before you finish reading this article.

Food

Again, here you’re going to have to put aside any noble notions you may have of shopping locally and hit the internet. If your mom would prefer to nosh rather than smell flowers, there are hundreds of food options.

Just wanted to let everyone know that since Mother’s Day is coming up I’ll be selling chocolate covered strawberries!????✨ Buy a box to spoil one of your lovely women in your life????????‍♀️ DM me to place your orders.???? P.S. I’m taking orders for any occasion???? pic.twitter.com/NblA8I6yuA — Mamii B ✨ (@blancaaajanettt) May 5, 2018

You can’t go wrong with chocolate-covered strawberries, and Shari’s Berries has you covered. Delicious and visually-appealing arrangements can be found there starting at about $29.99. And don’t worry about them melting: They’re delivered in melt-proof packaging. And as an added bonus, you can play with the dry ice from the package!

Homemade Gifts

As an adult (and we’re assuming that everyone reading this article is an adult), gone are the days of being able to make a macaroni card and have your mother treasure it for years. You’re going to have to put some effort into it.

Fortunately, Mothers Day is the perfect opportunity to pay mom back for all the hours she put in at the kitchen for you. Simply cook her a homemade meal! Or if portability is a concern, make her a baked dish. You can make a delicious banana bread for a total investment of about two bucks, or an apple pie for a few more.

Your Love

OK, so this is kind of a cheap cop-out. But almost every mother in the world wants only one thing from their kids: meaningful time. So drop what you’re doing this Sunday and CALL YOUR MOTHER. Or better yet, go visit her, whether you bring a gift or not.