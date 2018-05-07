Adele Maintains 50-Pound Weight Loss With Diet And Exercise, Celebrates 30th Birthday

Singer Adele has credited a mostly vegetarian diet and weightlifting workouts for her dramatic weight loss.

Singer Adele celebrated her 30th birthday on May 5 with a “Titanic”-themed party, where she channeled Rose Bukater, the character played by actress Kate Winslet in the blockbuster 1997 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Adele, whose full name is Adele Adkins, wrote a note to fans on Instagram, alerting them what a great birthday party she had, calling it “the best night” of her life.

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” the British songstress wrote. “Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely f*cked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

Adele has a lot to be thankful her. In addition to her happy marriage to husband Simon Konecki, she has a healthy son, Angelo, who was born in 2012. Adele, who has struggled with weight her entire life, made headlines in 2013 when she showed off her jaw-dropping post-baby weight loss.

Adkins has never confirmed how much weight she lost, but fitness experts estimate that she lost at least 50 pounds based on her shocking before-and-after photos. Adele’s weight loss secrets were a mostly vegetarian diet, cardio exercise, and light weightlifting workouts.

“She’s eating a really clean diet, with lots of fruit and vegetables, plus lean protein and complex carbohydrates,” Adele’s nutritionist Jennifer Irvine told Life & Style.

At the time, Adele said she was inspired to become a vegetarian out of love for her dog.

“I’m trying to be veggie. I have to be really healthy and stuff like that. I can find another way of getting all the stuff out of meat you need. I hate that tofu stuff, though. It’s rank. Whenever I’m about to eat meat, I always see my little dog’s eyes.”

The Grammy winner no longer follows a strict vegetarian diet, but has maintained her stunning weight loss with a healthy diet and regular exercise that includes running and calisthenics.

