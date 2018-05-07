‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Final Rose Ceremony On The Horizon In New Exotic Location, Reports Reality Steve

Where will Becca Kufrin's final rose ceremony for 'The Bachelorette' take place, according to the latest spoilers from Reality Steve?

Becca Kufrin’s final rose ceremony is just days away, and she is reportedly down to her final two men now. ABC is keeping a tight rein on Bachelorette spoilers as best they can, but gossip guru Reality Steve is revealing juicy tidbits as he gathers them. He has previously revealed who Kufrin’s final three men supposedly are along with the Bachelorette fantasy suite overnight date location, and now he’s revealing that Becca and her last two guys have headed somewhere new.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers revealed that Becca Kufrin took Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann, and Garrett Yrigoyen to Thailand for her overnight dates. Now he has shared on Twitter that the rose ceremony after the fantasy suite overnights has taken place and Becca flew somewhere new for the last outings with her final two suitors.

Oftentimes, the franchise keeps filming in the same location for the last two episodes of the season. Thailand has been a popular locale for the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, but now Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that the Maldives is where Kufrin’s final rose will be presented. It seems that the gossip king had heard about this locale earlier on, but never had confirmation about it being used until now.

Interestingly, Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Lesley Murphy wrote a blog post for former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock Siegfried some time back that mentioned the Maldives as one of her top picks for the show to visit. Murphy, who has made a career of traveling to gorgeous, exotic locations and has blogged about the area multiple times, said that this place is definitely the perfect setting for a proposal.

Will Becca Kufrin’s final rose ceremony in the Maldives set the stage for a lasting life of happiness alongside the true man of her dreams? The Bachelorette spoilers hint that one of the supposed three men reported to be in the mix of it all was a definite frontrunner, but things can certainly shift at this stage of filming. Stay tuned for additional teasers from Reality Steve as Kufirn’s journey wraps up and tune in to Season 14 beginning on Monday, May 28 to see what you think about this new batch of bachelors.