The Craziest Met Gala Moments You Didn’t See

The Met Gala is officially over but the blessings keep on coming.

After watching some of our faves shut down the red carpet with Catholic-inspired, avant-garde fashion, the A-listers went inside to party the night away. Normally, we wouldn’t be privy to what happens behind closed doors at such a swanky event but that was before God gave us social media and a bunch of celebrities who don’t mind sharing their 2018 Met Gala experience with some thirsty fans.

If you thought the fashion was crazy, wait until you see what happened behind the scenes.

Madonna Performs ‘Like A Prayer’

You can’t have Madonna stop by the Met Gala when the theme is “Heavenly Bodies” and stars are donning Pope-wear and Virgin Mary-inspired gowns and not expect the Material Girl to perform a chilling rendition of her hit, “Like A Prayer.”

Rihanna Auditions For A New Season Of ‘The Young Pope’

Rihanna always slays the red carpet at the Met Gala but this year, Rhi Rhi did not come to play. Robed in an intricately-beaded Maison Margiela number, the singer did a quick promo for the event (and possibly the new season of HBO’s The Young Pope) strutting her stuff to Depeche Mode. You may now pray at the altar of Rihanna.

John Boyega Launched A #MetTakeover

One of the best things about the Met Gala is how it never fails to bring random celebrities together. John Boyega proved this with a video that shows the Star Wars actor with date and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Lena Waithe, and Diddy. Wait, is that Frances McDormand? Why yes, yes it is.

2 Chainz Proposed

So technically this happened on the red carpet, but it’s not every Met Gala that a famous rapper proposes to his long-time girlfriend. 2 Chainz got down on one knee in front of the paps to profess his love and as sweet as the moment was, we can’t help but applaud his strategic thinking. Those are going to be some dope engagement photos.

Nicki Minaj and Madonna Share A Secret

While gracing us with her presence, Nicki Minaj hinted at another collaboration with Madonna. Minaj chatted with reporters before heading inside for the main event and paid a visit to her friend before letting slip that she and the “Like A Prayer” singer have a “secret coming soon.”