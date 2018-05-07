‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder And New Boyfriend Beau Clark Continue European Vacation In Brussels

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark traveled to Europe weeks ago to visit his family in Italy.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher called it quits after Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and several months later, the longtime reality star and fashion blogger began dating a new man.

As she continues to enjoy her much healthier romance with Beau Clark, Schroeder has been spending tons of time with her boyfriend and his family in Italy and throughout their trip, they have been sharing a number of special moments with their fans and followers on Instagram.

“Totally. Miserable,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of her latest image, joking that she and Clark weren’t having any fun as they took in the amazing sights of Portofino Liguria Genua Italia.

Shortly after her final Italian photo was shared on Instagram, Schroeder and Clark both confirmed in their Instagram stories that they had landed in Brussels, Belgium, where they will be continuing their weeks-long European getaway.

Schroeder was set up on a date with Clark last year by her longtime best friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, who have known him for some time. As Schroeder revealed to The Daily Dish weeks ago, Maloney and Doute actually tried to set her up with Clark years ago but because she was still involved in a back and forth relationship with Meagher, their plans fell through.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder’s now-ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher appeared on the show for the very first time and during the finale episode, he made a horrible impression on Lisa Vanderpump. As fans will recall, Meagher first complimented Vanderpump on her backside before labeling her “condescending” after she asked Schroeder if she was sober.

Meagher also questioned Vanderpump’s decision to talk about Schroeder and her relationship issues in front of him.

Following the episode, Schroeder admitted that she was quite upset to see the incident play out on the show and said her former boyfriend had been a complete “douche.” Schroeder then said that she actually buried the majority of what had been said after feeling that all of her hopes for the meeting came crashing down.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s start of the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion special at 9 p.m on Bravo TV.