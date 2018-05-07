‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Hafthor Bjornsson Wins Strongest Man Competition

The actor who plays "The Mountain" on the HBO series finally took home the coveted title over the weekend.

He’s not nicknamed “The Mountain” for nothing!

Actor, Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays Gregor Clegane, a.k.a. “The Mountain” on HBO’s popular series, Game of Thrones, proves he’s more than just height and body. The actor’s character on the show is said to be the strongest man in all of Westeros and now, the Icelandic-born actor, 29, gets to call himself the “World’s Strongest Man” in real life. The actor traveled to the Philippines where he competed and earned the coveted title on Sunday. Standing tall at 6-foot-9 and weighing in at 400 pounds, this wasn’t the first time Bjornsson took a crack at the title. He’s reportedly competed before and had accomplished second and third place multiple times. In 2016, the actor admitted, “It’s my passion and my dream to become the world’s strongest man.” Well congratulations, Ser Clegane, you accomplished your dream!

Now here’s the real question, what exactly must one do to become the strongest man in the world? Well, it’s no easy feat, that’s for sure. A few of the events Bjornsson competed in included, the Car Deadlift, the Truck Pull, and a Loading Race, where he had to carry “anchors, anvils, and other heavy objects.” To the outside person, these tasks might seem easier for someone of Bjornsson’s stature, however, the actor admits that being his size is a “full-time job” and there are times when he finds he needs to “force feed” himself. What does his diet consist of? For starters, the actor begins his days by eating “six eggs, bacon and oatmeal.” Not a bad breakfast. He then follows up a couple hours later with “sliced steak and rice.”

The actor posted a photo on his Instagram proudly holding up his gold trophy, standing alongside the second and third place winners. In all the excitement, Bjornsson didn’t forget to thank those who supported him throughout his journey.

The competition of finding the strongest man in the world began back in the 1970s as a “made for-TV event” in Universal Studios, California. Some 30 years later, the competition has continued to grow internationally.

Bjornsson’s win follows his win in March at the Arnold Classic, where he earned the world record for deadlifting a staggering weight of 1,041 pounds and his win in April for the “Europe’s Strongest Man” competition.

Congratulations again, Hafthor Bjornsson!

You can catch “The Mountain” in the final season of Game of Thrones on HBO in 2019.