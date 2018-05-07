‘Arrested Development’ Gets Political In New Trailer For Season 5

The re-cut fourth season of ‘Arrested Development’ is streaming now on Netflix, and the fifth season is just around the corner.

Great news for fans of the dysfunctional Bluth family, the release of Arrested Development Season 5 is just around the corner. And from what the trailer reveals, it looks like the fifth season of Arrested Development is going to be funnier than ever. This next installment will feature the regular cast reprising their roles: Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, David Cross, Portia de Rossi, and Alia Shawkat.

The fourth season of Arrested Development was presented differently than the first three installments; each episode focused on one or two characters instead of the usual format of switching back and forth between the family members. It also featured 15 episodes, and many of them went well over the 30-minute mark. This was met with mixed results, and many fans said that it felt like a different show altogether.

But the show’s creator, Mitch Hurwitz, recently solved that problem. Hurwitz re-cut the fourth season, wittily titled Fateful Consequences, and it now has a flow similar to the ones that preceded it. Not only did he re-cut it so that the scenes bounced around between the Bluth members, the fourth season now consists of 22 episodes, hovering the 22-minute mark. This re-cut season of Arrested Development is currently streaming on Netflix, and it should be a great setup for Season 5 (which the trailer describes as, “a new new beginning”).

Netflix

As seen in the video below, Lindsay (Portia) will be running for office. She announces that she “wants to be part of the problem,” and Michael (Bateman) looks skeptical, to say the least. This should lead to many hilarious happenings, and it may be a play on President Donald Trump, his 2016 presidential race, and his family.

As documented by CBS, in a Netflix statement, Hurwitz spoke about Arrested Development Season 5 with tongue-in-cheek humor.

“In talks with Netflix, we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days.”

Also seen in the Season 5 trailer, Oscar (Tambor) announces that they are getting the Family of the Year Award, and they are giving the award to themselves. George Michael (Cera) questions if they will still get the votes needed. Some characters are also sporting some fresh hairstyles, and George Michael definitely disapproves of Maeby’s (Shawkat) new color. And it looks like Tobias (Cross) will be Michael’s new understudy. He is shown in the trailer dressed like him, and he is impersonating him as Michael gesticulates.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

There may be some controversy with the fifth season of Arrested Development. Following allegations of sexual harassment, Jeffrey Tambor was recently let go from the Amazon series Transparent. The actor has adamantly denied the accusations. In a recent feature with the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said that the actor has “always been totally professional.”

Arrested Development Season 5 will hit Netflix on May 29, 2018.