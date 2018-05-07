‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Shipping Maxie And Chet After Their Scenes Together

There could be a new couple in the future if 'General Hospital' fans have anything to do with it.

Maxie has been grieving the loss of her husband on General Hospital these past few weeks. Nathan died trying to protect her and their unborn child from his villainous father, Cesar Faison. She has befriended Peter August, who happens to be Faison’s son, Henrick. She doesn’t know that just yet, but all will be revealed soon. She may need another shoulder to cry on when she learns of Peter’s lies and deception. Many GH fans are hoping that Chet Driscoll will be that person. As recapped by SheKnows Soaps, he and Maxie had a sweet chat between them at Nathan’s grave. That set off the possibility of a future couple.

On Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Maxie was fretting about what to do with the huge fund that was set up by Henrik Faison. She was adamant about returning the money. She went to visit Nathan to look for a sign on what to do. In walks, Chet and he sweetly talked to her about what Nathan would do in this situation. He even went so far as to tell her that maybe Henrik isn’t such a bad guy like she assumes he is.

After seeing these two together on screen, fans took to social media to admit that they are shipping Maxie and Chet. In the world of soap operas, this term means that fans are all for two characters to become a couple. Comments such as “Ok I could maybe ship Maxie and Chet” are being posted after their scenes last week.

Chet is played by United States Marine Corp veteran Chris Van Etten. He lost both of his legs when he was serving in Afghanistan in 2012. He went on to become a model for Jockey and is now getting into the acting business. This is his second stint on General Hospital. There is no word on whether he will pop up again in the near future, but many are hoping that he will.

Even though fans are thinking that Chet would be a good match for Maxie, it is gearing towards a coupling with Peter/Henrik. He has developed a good friendship with Maxie, but he is obviously smitten with his brother’s widow. Who knows what will happen when she finds out the truth.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter will clash with Valentin this week. He is not happy that Peter is getting so close with Maxie, which also makes Nina furious. Valentin keeps warning him that someone is bound to find out the truth if he isn’t careful.

It is getting down to the wire. Peter August is about to be outed as Henrik, which will upset Maxie tremendously. Chet could possibly show up to offer her his comfort once again when that happens.