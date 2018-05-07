Pregnant Cat Deeley Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' host is proudly revealing her baby bump in a strapless bikini.

Cat Deeley is proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini during a recent trip to the beach. Daily Mail is reporting that the pregnant So You Think You Can Dance host shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram over the weekend which showed her revealing her middle in a strapless yellow two-piece as she lay on the sand at the beach.

The photo showed the pregnant TV personality smiling as she stared out into the ocean with her bare baby bump on full display for the camera.

Deeley posted the snap on her social media account on May 6 from Malibu, California, alongside the caption, “#SundayFunday.”

The site reported that the star also shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories that showed her pointing at the sea as she showed off her growing bump while standing on the California beach with her dog.

The bare bump bikini shot came just a few months after Deeley confirmed that she’s expecting again.

Cat, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Milo, announced back in January that she and her husband of around six years, Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, are expecting their second child together.

She also revealed in her message to fans on social media that the baby is due in the spring.

#sundayfunday ???????????????????????? A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on May 6, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

Per Hello magazine, Cat announced the exciting news on Twitter where she confirmed that little Milo is about to become a big brother to a little brother or sister.

“Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother!” Deeley wrote on the social media site earlier this year. “Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in late March, Cat revealed that she hadn’t actually told Milo that he’s about to become a big brother just yet but said that he loves cuddling up to her bump.

Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“I want to tell him when it gets a bit closer and he can get excited and understand it, but right now, he doesn’t even notice, actually,” Deeley said of her plans to tell her son to the outlet at the time. “He’s got something to lean on right now, when I read him stories. He can cuddle it, but he hasn’t said anything.”

She also added in the interview that she and Patrick had decided not to find out the sex of the baby before she gives birth and joked that she knows that they’re not going to be able to agree on a name for the little boy or girl.

“We never agree on names, my husband and I,” Cat said, “so we’re just going to wing it!”

Deeley also told the outlet in March that she’d had a pretty easy pregnancy this time around, but jokingly admitted that she’s been constantly needing to run to the bathroom ever since she found out that she’s pregnant for the second time.

“I’m feeling pretty good, apart from the fact I need to pee constantly,” Cat revealed earlier this year. “I’m like, ‘OK, where is my nearest Starbucks or Whole Foods?'”

So You Think You Can Dance Season 15 is set to return to Fox on June 4.