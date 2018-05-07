Celebrities, even hunky superhero types with picture-perfect families and a box office smash under their belt, are really just like us.

At least, that’s what this latest New York Times profile on Ryan Reynolds would have you believe.

The actor, who’s gearing up for the promotional whirlwind required before the release of Deadpool 2, sat down with the paper to chat about expectations for the sequel and his rise to fame. Oh, and also to prove what a regular Joe Schmoe he actually is.

After admitting to being one of the most boring guys on the planet and warning frat bros off offering him Jagermeister shots should they spot him in a bar, Reynolds got deep about the anxiety he’s battled for most of his life and career. In fact, the episodes get so bad, that in prepping for the press tour for his latest film, he plans on doing most of his on-air interviews in character, as the snarky, apathetic anti-hero fans have come to love.

“I have anxiety, I’ve always had anxiety,” Reynolds told the NY Times. “Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

As much as the article fawns over Reynolds once being named the Sexiest Man Alive and pays close attention to his rugged good looks and stylish Disney prince vibe, this doesn’t come off as much of a shock as the author was obviously hoping it would. Just because he’s an A-list movie star with a gorgeous wife, two beautiful children, and a hit superhero franchise to his name doesn’t mean Reynolds isn’t human. Lots of people struggle with anxiety and depression, it doesn’t become some juicy secret just because a celebrity admits to also battling mental illness.

But props to Reynolds for being brave enough to speak out about his struggle. It can’t be easy, especially when you’re a movie star whose leading man image is a bankable asset to your career. And kudos to Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 co-star Leslie Uggams who shattered any misconceptions about Reynolds overconfident persona by stating, on the record, that he’s not the Mr. Hollywood type.

“Offstage, he’s not bigger than life,” Uggams said. “He’s not like the Rock. When the Rock walks in the room, I’m sure it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, the Rock.’ But that’s not Ryan. He’s not Mr. Hollywood.”

In other words, this is just further proof that Reynolds is the best Ryan in Hollywood.