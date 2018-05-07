WWE’s ‘Total Divas’ Returning For At Least Two More Seasons, E! Announces

'Total Divas' is a hit show on E! that follows the lives of Brie and Nikki Bella, amongst other female wrestlers.

The girls are back in town — at least for two more seasons.

E! Networks has announced that their hit television show, Total Divas, will return for at least two more seasons.

The show, which follows the lives of the so-called Bella twins — Nikki and Brie Bella — along with other women wrestlers like Nia Jax, Carmella, Trinity, and Maryse.

While traditional fans of the WWE — and their more masculine programming — aren’t fans of Total Divas (the most common criticism, of course, is that it’s too “girly” to be considered a wrestling show), the show ranked as one of the top shows for its time slot.

“Season 7 of Total Divas delivered 884k Total Viewers and 547k P18-49 and ranked among the Top 5 original programs on Wednesdays in Primetime (8-11pm) across ad-supported cable among key demo W18-34, according to Nielsen Live+3 stats and E!.”

It’s not clear which wrestlers will be a part of the new seasons of Total Divas, however, it’s safe to say that Nikki Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, will be heavily featured in the show, especially since Nikki Bella is touted as an executive producer of the show.

It’s also safe to say that Brie’s husband, Daniel Bryan, and Brie’s daughter Birdie will also be heavily featured in the show.

But the biggest revelation about Total Divas will be, of course, the gory details behind Nikki’s recent split with now-ex-fiance John Cena. Even though the two wrestlers parted on good terms, there’s no telling if the end of their relationship was quite as positive — and whether they’ll play it up for more drama on the show.

The announcement of the renewal of Total Divas comes shortly after the announcement that Total Bellas — the spin-off show that exclusively features the Bella twins and their friends and family — will have its third season premiere on May 20 on E!

Other stories that will likely be featured in the new season of the show include Mike “The Miz” and Maryse’s new baby, Trinity’s ongoing travails with the WWE (and what it’s really like to be married to Jimmy Uso), and of course, Nia “The Rock’s cousin” Jax, who likes to tell the viewers about her familial ties at nearly every chance she gets.

There’s no word yet on when the new season of Total Divas will premiere.