Iran Nuclear Deal: President Hassan Rouhani Warns Trump

Iranian President says walking out of the deal would be a 'historic mistake.'

President Donald Trump will take some tough decisions this week. On May 12, the U.S will decide whether it will be a part of the Iran nuclear deal or if Trump would walk out—like he did with the Paris Accord.

According to ABC, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Trump in a televised speech. He said that walking out of the deal would be a “historic mistake.”

“When it comes to weapons and defending our country, we will not negotiate with anybody,” he added.

In April, France, Germany, and the U.K came to the conclusion that the nuclear deal remains the best way of stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons, a report by Reuters stated. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, last week, pointed out that the deal, which was a significant achievement of President Barack Obama’s presidency, was “fatally flawed.”

Netanyahu said that Israeli intelligence confiscated hundreds of thousands of documents that revealed Iran continues to work on the nuclear program. Appearing on various national television channels, including Fox News, he said that it would be better if Trump did not re-certify the deal. Netanyahu, however, did not accuse Iran of violating the agreement. Instead, he said the deal has certain loopholes that enable Iran to continue working on the nuclear programme at some level. The deal also allows Iran to continue some low-level enrichment of uranium and develop long-range missiles capable of delivering a bomb. He said the documents also showed that Iran is learning how to develop and detonate a bomb.

From the looks of it, Trump might consider taking Netanyahu’s advice in the matter.

'This is chilling': Reporter explains how Israeli intel firm tried to spy on Obama officials to kill Iran deal https://t.co/TciypfxH5t via rawstory — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 7, 2018

However, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has asked President Trump not to “throw the baby out with the bathwater” by tearing up the Iran nuclear deal. According to a report by the BBC, Johnson will be visiting Washington to persuade Trump not to pull out of the deal.

About Iran Nuclear Deal

In 2015, six nations — the U.S, U.K, Russia, France, China, and Germany—clinched a deal with Iran. These nations agreed to lift the crippling economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for the latter doing away with its nuclear energy program. Many international powers feared that if Iran developed a nuclear weapon, it would use it against its rival nations. As per the agreement, Iran promised to end its nuclear program.