Bella Hadid Stuns In Barely There Bikini Prior To Gearing Up For The Met Gala

Fans cannot get over how amazing the model looks.

She makes a living by showing off her insanely toned body so it’s no wonder that Bella Hadid also likes to share bikini photos with fans on her wildly popular Instagram page.

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that Bella Hadid and her good friend, Hailey Baldwin, enjoyed a trip to Miami together. The pair appeared to be teasing paparazzi as they sat on each other’s laps and frolicked on friend, Justine Skye’s, boat. And over the weekend, Bella posted a photo that appears to be from the same getaway.

In the picture, Hadid is sprawled out on the seat of a boat as she turns to the side to strike a pose. The 21-year-old is wearing a white scrunchie and high ponytail along with a pair of gold hoop earrings and sunglasses.

But it was her barely-there bikini that really had her fans talking. Hadid’s nude colored bikini leaves little to the imagination with a thin strap barely visible across her hip bone. In all, the photo captured the attention of many of Bella’s 17 million plus followers with over 951,000 likes as well as 3,300 plus comments.

Many fans were quick to chime in on how beautiful the model looks while others just couldn’t get over Bella’s bikini body.

And just yesterday, Hadid shared a photo of her mom, Yolanda Hadid, along with Jaden Smith and a few others with the caption, “Met Ball Tomorrow,” along with a heart emoji.

As many know, the Met Gala is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s biggest fashion event and fundraiser of the year. Vogue reports that famous musicians, actors, actresses, and designers all come together in New York City to raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute while also celebrating the opening of their latest exhibit. It’s famously hosted by Anna Wintour and is always held on the first Monday in May.

Last year, Hadid had many people talking about her outfit — an Alexander Wang bodysuit. Harpers Bazaar shares that the outfit was sheer with all over beading and had a low plunging back. In an interview, Hadid confessed that wearing the outfit was really nerve racking because she was sewn in, so she couldn’t even go to the bathroom if she had to.

Fans will just have to wait until tonight to see what Bella decides to wear at this year’s Met Gala.