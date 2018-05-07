‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Says She And Rumored New Boyfriend Robby Hayes Have ‘Really Good Chemistry’

Scheana Marie is fueling romance rumors.

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes have been romantically linked in recent weeks and during a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star fueled those reports.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight days ago, Scheana dished on her relationship with the former Bachelorette contestant, who recently appeared alongside a number of other ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette stars in Bachelor in Paradise.

“We just have a really good chemistry,” Scheana explained.

Scheana recently welcomed Robby to her podcast series, Scheananigans, and according to Scheana, they had tons of fun.

Scheana went on to say that she’s gone on a couple of dates with her podcast guests, but didn’t reveal which guests she was referring to.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have likely seen in recent months, Scheana has been spending a lot of time with Robby and has shared a number of photos of the two of them together on her Instagram page. She’s also been seen chatting with her fellow reality star on Twitter and recently confirmed she and Robby were headed to the Bahamas for what is sure to be a romantic vacation.

Scheana began hanging out with Robby last year and after her breakup from Robert Parks-Valletta, she may have taken a romantic interest in him. That said, she claimed no long ago that she was not yet in a new relationship.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie faced tons of backlash online because of her obsessive behavior with former boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, who she dated for about six months last year. As fans will recall, Scheana debuted her new romance on the first episode of Season 6 and quickly began talking about her future marriage to the actor. She even named July 2017 as a potential wedding month and named their first child Madison.

While Scheana Marie was clearly head over heels in love with Parks-Valletta, he didn’t seem to be quite as enthusiastic about their relationship and at the end of the season, he decided to end their relationship.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, tune into the first installment of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion tonight, May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.