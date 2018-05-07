‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Is Stunned By Brady & Eve’s Relationship

How will Theresa react to Brady and Eve's romance?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) will be shocked to hear that the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), is in a relationship with her sister, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

According to a report by Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will see Theresa completely stunned upon hearing that Brady not only moved on from their relationship with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), but that he is now dating Eve. It seems that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will spill all the details of Brady and Eve’s relationship when pushed by Theresa.

As many DOOL viewers know, Theresa is known for having quite the temper, and hearing about Brady and Eve’s serious romance will likely make her very angry. In addition, now that she has Chloe by her side, the two woman can help each other escape the clutches of Matteo, the man keeping them prisoners in Mexico.

Theresa will likely want to get away from Matteo and hurry home to Brady. However, she might be too late. Brady and Eve will have officially gotten back together by that time, and may even be married. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, the couple almost married once before. However, Eve called off the wedding after she found out that Brady had been scheming with Victor to get Eve’s shares of Titan from her. In the aftermath of the failed wedding, Brady realized just how important Eve had become to him, and set out to win her back.

Now that Brady and Eve are back together, a wedding will most certainly be in the cards. Perhaps Days of our Lives will have history repeat itself with Theresa rushing to break up the wedding just seconds before the couple say their “I do’s.”

Days of our Lives fans will have to tune in to the soap, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC, to find out how the entire situation plays out. Viewers will likely not be disappointed, as big drama is expected in Salem as May sweeps begin their run and the storylines heat up.