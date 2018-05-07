Feud Over? ‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams & Phaedra Parks Spotted Together

The 'RHOA' frenemies were seen together for the first time in over a year after their huge fall out.

Could one of the most infamous feuds in Real Housewives history finally be over? People is reporting that after a whole lot of drama, former friends and Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks were spotted together for the first time in more than a year – and they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

The site shared all-new photos of the two posing together for the cameras together over the weekend as they reunited for a friend’s skating birthday party.

The Shade Room shared footage of the two back together on social media on May 6. The snaps and video showed Porsha and Phaedra looking pretty happy together while dressed up in what appeared to be a 1980s-themed party, as Williams rocked a bright pink tutu, headband, and big shades while Parks dressed up in a catsuit which huge earrings.

The site also reported that the frenemies posed together for a selfie – which was uploaded to Instagram by blogger @freddyoart – alongside the caption, “Good to see @porsha4real and @phaedraparks back together after almost a couple year’s at #noigjeremy’s skating party.”

The picture showed Phaedra smiling, while Porsha opted for a duck face while showing the camera her lollipop at the party.

Well okay #Porsha and #Phaedra! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 5, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Though neither have yet spoken publicly about their reunion, Porsha did share a photo from the party with Phaedra on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Happy Birthday #NoIGJeremy I love Youuuu.” Parks also shared photos from the event on her Instagram account but did not post any snaps with her fellow reality star.

Celebrity Insider reports that the reunion photos got some mixed reactions from Real Housewives of Atlanta fans who have seen the duo’s drama play out on the show.

Some commented on the photos that they were happy to see Williams and Parks back together, while others made it clear that they weren’t so pleased to see the twosome getting close once again.

The latest sighting comes after more than a year of drama between the two Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

As reported by Bossip at the time, the feud first began after Phaedra repeated rumors claiming that fellow RHOA star Kandi Burrus supposedly wanted to drug Porsha and take her back to her “sex dungeon.”

Parks and Williams’ once close relationship never recovered from the rumor drama, though the two being spotted together this weekend could suggest that the former friends may now finally be ready to bury the hatchet.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Porsha explained a year ago in May 2017 that she still loves Phaedra, but said at the time that she was still too hurt to speak to her.

“It’s difficult because I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend, someone I talked to on the phone every single day,” Porsha told Dish Nation of the state of their relationship last year, per People.

“That’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her,” the RHOA reality star then added at the time.