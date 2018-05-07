‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad & Abigail Have An Emotional Reunion

Abigail's is about to find out the shocking truth.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 7 reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will finally be reunited. As many DOOL viewers know, Abby has been dealing with a split personality disorder, and her alter-egos have been taking over her body.

According to Soaps, Abigail’s true personality will finally come out, and she and Chad will share an epic reunion. However, there won’t be a happy ending now that Abigail is officially back in her own body. Abby will learn about her personality disorder, her alter-egos, and find out that it was actually she who killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

During Monday’s episode of Days of our Lives, Abigail will find out that she has a serious mental illness, and that she has two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura. While Dr. Laura lied on the stand to have Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) sent to prison for Andre’s murder, it is Gabby who has been causing most of the trouble. Gabby imprisoned Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in the tunnels underneath the DiMera Mansion, and carried on a romantic relationship with Chad’s devious brother, Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Abby’s head will likely be spinning when she finds out that while she was Gabby she slept with Stefan, and Chad will tell her that his brother raped her since he didn’t have Abby’s consent.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabby makes a deal in order to save Stefan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/iZzuqP8XB4 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the biggest shock of all will come when Abigail and Days of our Lives viewers find out why she killed Andre, a man who had helped her so much and she loved as a member of her family. Flashbacks will show exactly what happened between Abigail and Andre on the day he was murdered, and the mystery will finally be put to rest. DOOL fans have been waiting for weeks to find out the reason behind the murder, and it seems that all will be explained in the upcoming episodes.

In addition, Days of our Lives viewers will also likely see Gabi Hernandez get out of prison once everything has been confirmed. Tune in to the soap weekday afternoons on NBC to find out how it all plays out.