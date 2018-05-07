Tristan Thompson’s Teammates Think He Should Split With Khloe Kardashian & Her Drama, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan's teammates allegedly think he should break up with Khloe.

Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates allegedly believe that he should end his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Members of the Cavs reportedly think that while Khloe is “cool,” but her drama is just too much for one person to take.

According to a May 7 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are officially back together after his shocking cheating scandal last month. The NBA star was seen in photos and video cheating on Kardashian while she was pregnant with his child. The stunning cheating evidence surfaced just hours before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True Thompson.

Now, even though Tristan caused a lot of recent drama for himself and Khloe, his teammates think he’s “crazy” for staying with the reality TV star. An insider close to Thompson revealed that “everyone” on the team likes Kardashian, but that the relationship is just “non-stop drama” for Tristan. To make matters worse, Khloe’s reality TV career is said to be a “distraction” and puts Tristan under a microscope, which makes for a lot of “unwanted pressure.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Cavalier’s teammates also think that the fact that women are always throwing themselves at the NBA star hurts the relationship, as seen in the couple’s recent cheating scandal. Sources say that Tristan has his “pick of hot girls,” and that “nobody” thinks his relationship with Khloe is going to “work out well.”

Despite all of the issues that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have recently been through, they’ve decided to stay together. The couple was seen for the first time in public since the cheating scandal last week as they ate lunch together in Cleveland. Days later, Khloe made her first appearance at a Cavs game since the drama unfolded, and over the weekend she was spotted out with baby True for the first time since her birth at a Cleveland park.

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying to resume their normal lives, which includes being under the watchful eye of the public, despite all of their relationship drama and warnings from Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates.