Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Attend The Kentucky Derby, Spark Engagement Rumor With Ring Photo

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visited her home state of Kentucky over the weekend to attend the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Throughout their visit, Taylor and Cartwright attended a number of events and shared plenty of their fun times with their fans and followers on their Instagram pages.

“Rain or shine we are here to party!! Thank you to the [KY Derby Festival] or having [Brittany]and I again,” Taylor wrote in the caption of one of his photos.

After sharing his first photo from the Kentucky Derby, fans began to question Taylor about a potential engagement after seeing that Cartwright was sporting what appeared to be a sizable diamond on her ring finger. A short time later, Cartwright further sparked those rumors by sharing an image of herself wearing the same ring.

In Cartwright’s photo, she was seen posing in a tight black dress with sheer cutouts and a matching black hat.

Although the Vanderpump Rules couple appears to be going quite strong at the moment, it’s hard to say whether or not they are ready to take the next step in their relationship. After all, they went through an extremely trying time in 2017 after Taylor confessed to cheating on Cartwright and dumped her months later.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also attended the Kentucky Derby last year and have been known to make regular trips to the area, where Cartwright’s family resides.

The couple also filmed their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky in the area at the end of 2016.

The spinoff series aired on Bravo TV last summer and has yet to be renewed for a second season.

Following a three-month breakup at the end of last year, Taylor and Cartwright got back together and began living with one another again. Since then, rumors have continued to swirl in regard to their potential engagement, many of which have been prompted by the couple themselves.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Cartwright appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year and admitted that Taylor was “itching” to get married and had even started wearing a wedding band on his finger.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.