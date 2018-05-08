'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' spoilers: Week 2 brings team dances and additional 'DWTS' eliminations.

It’s time for the Week 2 performances in Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars, and there are additional eliminations looming. Two teams were sent packing after their first dance, and since this is a short four-week season, DWTS fans can expect to see multiple eliminations take place each week. What Dancing with the Stars spoilers are available for the May 7 episode?

ABC shares that each of the remaining eight couples will be doing both an individual dance as well as a team dance. This is very early in the season to be tasked with two performances, but this all-athlete season is raising expectations and pushing their Season 26 DWTS contestants hard. Dancing with the Stars spoilers indicate that Season 24 winner Rashad Jennings will be a guest judge during Monday’s show and this should be a fun week to watch.

The quickstep will be performed by two DWTS pairs: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson along with Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber. Adam will dance to Aloe Blacc’s “Make Way” while Tonya will do her dance to Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.”

Spoilers also reveal that two DWTS couples will be dancing the foxtrot in Week 2. Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko will use P!nk’s “What About Us” for theirs while Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten will dance to the O’Neill Brothers Group song “It’s a Small World.”

Chris Mazder and Witney Carson will do the Viennese waltz to the Imagine Dragons song “Next to Me” and Dancing with the Stars viewers will watch Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe cha cha to Janelle Monae’s “Make Me Feel.” As for Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess, they’ll dance the paso doble to James Horner’s “The Plaza of Execution.” Last but not least, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold will use “La Malanga” by Eddie Palmieri for their salsa.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers detail that the two teams will have sports-related themes for their team dances. “Team 1950s Tennis” will perform to the Baseballs song “Baby One More Time” and this group includes Chris, Josh, Kareem, and Tonya. “Team 1970s Football” includes Adam, Arike, Jennie, and Mirai, and they’ll use Dan Hartman’s “Instant Replay” to set the stage for their performance.

There will be eliminations at the end of Monday’s episode, and these will be based on last week’s overnight voting combined with the judges’ scores on the Week 2 performances. Will your favorite DWTS pair make it through Week 2? Dancing with the Stars spoilers tease that the performances will definitely be buzzworthy Monday night, and the action begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.