Eva celebrated becoming a mom with a slew of celebrities, including one of her former 'Desperate Housewives' co-stars.

Eva Longoria is showing off her baby bump and giving fans a peek inside her pajama-themed birthday party as she prepares to give birth to her first child. As reported by E! News, the former Desperate Housewives actress and her guests shared a number of photos from her shower on Instagram on May 6, giving fans a look inside the party where many partygoers attended in their nightwear.

Held at the Lombardi House in Hollywood, the site reports that pregnant Longoria certainly didn’t hold back when entertaining her guests – who included her former Desperate Housewives co-star Marcia Cross, celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves, Elizabeth Banks, and Marisa Tomei.

According to a source who spoke to the site about the big soiree, guests in attendance “had fun in the photo booth with props, and they printed out their photos that said ‘Baby Baston.’ There was a Blood Mary bar and a lot of rosé being passed around.”

The outlet’s insider at Eva’s soiree revealed that guests were also treated to “massage chairs and hair and makeup if anybody wanted to get glammed up” while attendees were also invited to play a game of “Guess What’s She’s In—Porn or Labor?” in which they had to guess the origins of several photos.

Longoria’s husband José “Pepe” Antonio Baston then made a surprise appearance towards the end of the party, which caused the Over Her Dead Body actress to get a little emotional.

“[Baston] gave a speech and thanked people for coming,” E! News reported of Eva’s husband, a Mexican media mogul who she married in 2016. “[Longoria] was so happy he was there and they could celebrate their baby together.”

Eva uploaded a number of sweet photos from her pretty lavish baby shower on social media, which showed that she opted out of the pajama theme and instead proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a white lace dress.

The snaps gave fans a good look inside the party, including showing Eva holding up a cookie that read “Baby Baston” as well as showing off the stunning yellow-themed array of food, including a three-tier cake and cake pops.

Longoria also shared a photo of the words “Baby Baston” on display at the Hollywood event, which appeared to be written out in huge letters using bright yellow balloons.

“So thankful for such a beautiful baby shower, definitely felt the love,” Eva captioned the various photos she shared with fans.

David Livingston / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported at the time, Eva and her husband Pepe announced that they are expecting their first child together in December, confirming at the time that they’re having a baby boy.

Extra host, and long-time close friend of Eva’s, Mario Lopez later revealed that he will be the baby’s godfather, confirming in an Instagram post showing him cradling the actress’s bum that Longoria was returning the favor as she’s godmother to his daughter, Gia.

The Sun reports that the couple will likely be welcoming their baby into the world later this month, claiming earlier this year that Longoria’s due date is May 2018.