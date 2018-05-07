‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Her Third Pregnancy

Chelsea is expecting baby number three later this year.

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is opening up about her third pregnancy, life as a mother, and how her oldest daughter, Aubree, is dealing with the news that she’s about to have yet another younger sibling.

According to a May 7 report by E! Online, Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska couldn’t be happier about welcoming another child with her husband, Cole DeBoer. The reality TV mom says she is feeling great and that baby number three has been the “easiest pregnancy” so far.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Chelsea Houska is already the mother of two children, daughter Aubree, whose father is Adam Lind, and baby boy Watson, whom she shares with husband Cole DeBoer. Chelsea and Cole are now getting ready to welcome a baby girl to their family, and Houska claims that Aubree is “super excited” to have a sister, adding that her oldest daughter “wanted a girl this time,” and that her young son Watson “has no idea” that a new baby is on the way.

By now, Aubree is a professional big sister. According to Chelsea, she’s “so much help” with her younger brother Watson, but she also has a younger half-sister named Paislee. Aubree and Paislee are both the daughters of Adam Lind, who has been criticized by fans for not being present in his children’s lives. However, Chelsea Houska and Paislee’s mother, Taylor Halbur, have developed a friendship and often make sure that their daughters get to spend time together.

The brand new season of Teen Mom 2 debuts on MTV Monday night and fans can expect to see Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer share many personal details of their lives with the camera, including the moment that Cole found out he was about to become a father again. Houska reveals that this time around she and Cole told Aubree about the pregnancy “right away” because the little girl already knew the couple wanted to have another baby soon after welcoming their son Watson to the family.

Teen Mom 2 fans will get to see Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy journey and much more drama when the new season debuts on May 7 at 9 p.m.