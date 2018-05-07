Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson Celebrate Maxwell’s Birthday As Pregnancy Rumors Continue To Circulate

The singer seemingly squashes pregnancy rumors with her latest social media pics.

Jessica Simpson threw an over-the-top birthday party for her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson. The singer and her husband Eric Johnson pulled out all the stops for a “Greatest Showman” themed birthday bash to mark Maxwell’s sixth birthday.

Simpson posted a slew of pics to her Instagram story, showing off her kids’ circus side show-worthy “talents.” In one photo, Maxwell, who rocked pink hair for her bash, is pictured as a flying trapeze expert, while Simpson and Johnson’s younger child, Ace Knute Johnson, is pictured as the “World’s Strongest Boy.” There are also photos of a big top-themed cake loaded with candies and sprinkles, as well as a trampoline trapeze and a real big top circus tent to house the guests as they celebrated Maxwell’s big day.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans may have been more interested in the photos that featured Jessica Simpson herself. Rumors have been swirling that Simpson is currently pregnant with her third child—and photos posted last week that featured the singer in a curve-hugging mini-dress only fueled the fire. After Radar Online posted a gallery of photos that hinted that the 37-year-old singer and fashion designer could have a bun in the oven, many fans assumed the photos were confirmation that Jessica was expecting baby number three. But a rep for Jessica Simpson told Gossip Cop that despite the photos, the singer is not pregnant at this time.

Jessica Simpson may be expecting her third child with Eric Johnson! https://t.co/d4fK1vTbGC — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 24, 2018

Now, a close look at the birthday photos she posted to Instagram seem to back that up. For Maxwell’s birthday party, Jessica was photographed wearing a tight white tank top and jean shorts, with no evidence of a baby bump to be seen at all.

Jessica Simpson had Maxwell and Ace practically back to back, so it’s no wonder she may have opted to take a break from the baby making. Jessica gave birth to her kids just 13 months apart, and now she has more than one something in common with fellow Hollywood star Tori Spelling, who delivered two of her kids less than a year apart. In addition to their back-to-back babies, both stars are known for their epic kiddie parties. But based on the photos from Jessica’s circus party for Maxwell, this one may just take the cake.