Ryan Reynolds Wants ‘Deadpool’ & ‘Wolverine’ To Collide

Could you imagine Deadpool and Logan as co-stars in the same Marvel movie?

Ryan Reynolds continues to hang on to hope that his alter ego – Deadpool – and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could team up for an incredible Marvel film. Reynolds believes a film featuring Deadpool and Wolverine as co-stars would make for a truly explosive plotline. Unfortunately, Ryan has one major obstacle in the way – Hugh Jackman.

Warning: This article may contain Marvel movie spoilers.

As those who have watched Logan know all too well, Jackman’s character Wolverine died at the end of the movie. Jackman has also been very clear about his lack of interest in continuing to play the role of Wolverine for any additional Marvel films. Given the fact that Wolverine passed away at the end of Logan, one might assume that would make it impossible to bring the character back for a Deadpool match-up.

Reynolds, however, has the perfect argument for that as well, Entertainment Weekly reports. According to Ryan, Logan is a movie that takes place in the future – a great deal after the timeline of Deadpool. Technically, one could argue that Hugh’s character Logan is still running around somewhere. So, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for the character to make an appearance in a Deadpool film.

“He’s alive and well in my timeline. There is a Logan running around out there with a little bushy chest and his little sharpy, sharpy claws, and he is alive and well and ready to go. I would love that.”

Deadpool and Wolverine did make an appearance in the 2009 film titled X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, the movie didn’t exactly rank anywhere near the top of the charts of a Marvel favorite. So, Marvel fans – like Reynolds – are also holding on to the glimmer of hope that Wolverine and Deadpool could take the big screen together once more.

Ryan has accepted the fact that getting the film in the works wouldn’t really be the challenge and neither would Logan’s health. Reynolds also knows Marvel fans are completely onboard and supportive of the idea. The true feat for the Deadpool star would be to convince Hugh Jackman he should get on the Wolverine train for one more go around the track.

“I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend. He’s just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

While there is no telling whether or not a Deadpool and Wolverine film could become a reality, Ryan hasn’t given up hope and will continue to work on trying to convince Jackman to pull his claws out for one more Marvel film.

Considering Hugh’s desire to hang up his claws for good, fans have no choice but to wait and see how persuasive Reynolds truly is in the matter.