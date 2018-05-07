Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle Biermann Against Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kim Zolciak is known for defending her daughter against 'haters.'

If there’s one thing that Kim Zolciak is known for, it’s making the news for her over-the-top drama. If there’s another thing she’s known for, it’s defending her children, no matter the odds.

Fortunately for the blogosphere, she’s managed to make the news for both reasons when her daughter, Brielle, came under fire from her “haters” for a recent Instagram post.

According to Reality Blurb, Brielle Biermann has been making the Instagram “thirst trap” rounds after posting some provocative photos of herself while soliciting for a new boyfriend.

Biermann, who had been dating baseball player Michael Kopech for two years before throwing in the towel, was caught “schvitzing” all over Miami Beach in a barely-there bikini.

The problem is, some fans noted that a certain tabloid had just published the photos, and they looked very different than the photos that Brielle posted on her Instagram (and Twitter) pages.

That’s where the accusations of “Photoshop” came in, which immediately caused Kim Zolciak to jump in and defend her daughter, as most mothers are wont to do.

On the coast of somewhere beautiful☀️ pic.twitter.com/Z3Wn6ocPCh — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 30, 2018

Zolciak claimed that the accusations against her daughter photoshopping her body were not only unfair but that her daughter — and other children — should be off-limits to the gossip blogs.

But as FanSided correctly pointed out, it’s perhaps not fair to say that Brielle Biermann is “off-limits” to the gossip blogs, for a few reasons.

For one, Biermann is not a child — she’s 21-years-old. Second, she has already appeared on a few episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, alongside her mother (and, on the episode, she admitted to Nene Leakes that she charges money to companies for “sponsored” social media posts). Finally, but certainly no less importantly, Biermann captioned these sexy shots with a less-than-appropriate caption (which we can’t reprint here).

Zolciak had no problem taking Kenya Moore, her husband, and her children to task on the show, but wants to keep her own children off-limits.

That said, it’s totally normal for a mother to defend her daughter, whether right or wrong — even if the mother in question is the ever-controversial Real Housewife, Kim Zolciak.