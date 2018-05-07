Meghan Markle is said to be asking about the weather forecast daily.

One of the downsides of having a royal wedding in the spring in England is the unpredictability of the weather, and though she is marrying into the royal family, even Meghan Markle isn’t immune from bad weather. Though it is subject to change, at this time, the weather outlook for May 19 is looking rainy and humid. The threat of rain showers could put in crimp in the plans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to use an open carriage for the wedding procession.

Express says that Meghan Markle keeps checking the forecast for the day of the royal wedding with the hope that it has changed from rainy and humid to dry and sunny. One reason that Meghan Markle is stressed about the possibility of a rainy wedding day is her choice of a carriage. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage as their carriage for the royal wedding procession.

The Ascot Landau carriage is an open carriage, which might prove problematic if it is indeed raining on May 19. A source says that Meghan Markle remains hopeful that the weather forecast will improve.

“Like all brides, Meghan is all over the arrangements and a bit stressed. But the one thing she can’t control is the weather. She is asking about it several times a day.”

In the event of rain on the day of the royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen a closed coach, a Scottish State Coach for the wedding procession.

Though it is still nearly two weeks until the royal wedding, the Met Office is predicting at least patchy rain for May 19. A spokesman for the Met Office says that things might change within the next two weeks before the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It is a bit far off to give a definite picture. But the trend for that period is mixed, so there are likely to be dry and sunny spells but also spells of rain.”

The Met Office website extended forecast indicates that the weekend of the royal wedding, the weather could be very hit or miss.

“Rain in the east at first on Saturday will soon clear eastwards, then the rest of the weekend will be rather unsettled with sunshine and widespread showers. Some of the showers could be locally heavy with hail and thunder, and some more persistent spells of rain are possible at times too.”

But on the brighter side, at least for now it is suggested that the temperature should rally for the royal wedding and warm up to normal for mid-May.

But even though Meghan Markle has her fingers crossed that the English weather will rally for the day of the royal wedding, the Met Office isn’t too optimistic, says The Sun, but they say there will still be windows of decent weather for the big day.

“Through the rest of May, generally mixed conditions are possible. These include some further dry spells, as well as more changeable periods with rain or showers, although wet and windy weather will tend to be short-lived.”

But another British forecaster, AccuWeather, says that rain is unlikely on May 19. Meteorologist Tyler Roys believes that the temperature for the day of the royal wedding will be “comfortable.”

Roys says that it would be easier to accommodate a cooler than usual day than it would be to deal with rain and crowds clamoring for a glimpse of the newly minted royal couple.