Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard’s Charity Dissolved After Getting Kicked Off ‘Counting On’

The couple's controversial charity is officially dissolved.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s controversial charity is no more. The reality TV couple’s Dillard Family Ministries, which was created in 2015, has been completely shut down, according to a new report by Radar Online. Of the business which listed Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on the board of directors, a spokesperson for Arkansas Secretary of State told Radar the company was officially shut down three months ago.

‘The company was dissolved on February 8, 2018 by the Board of Directors.”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard previously announced they were discontinuing the Dillard Family Ministries charity last summer. In August, the couple took to their blog to thank fans for their prayers and financial support, revealing they would no longer be accepting donations to the charity. After living for two years in Central America, Jill and Derick also explained that they would be moving back to the United States permanently.

“It has been a joy and blessing to see how our Lord has worked in Central America, and your generous giving has been a huge part of making that possible,” the Dillards blog post read. “Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization…Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being…At this time, God has seen fit for our family to continue serving him in ministry within the context of Northwest Arkansas.”

The move came after years of criticism of the non-profit, which began after the Counting On couple asked fans to help fund their international mission effort. Dillard, especially, has had his hands out to fans, once asking for help to fund a $6,500 goal to help him fulfill his own ministry calling. That particular fundraiser was abruptly shut down after a dent was barely made in the goal.

Shortly after the couple’s announcement about their ministry charity, TLC severed ties with Derick Dillard. The network announced that Dillard would no longer be featured on the Duggar family’s Counting On reality show after he made transphobic comments about transgender I Am Jazz star, Jazz Jennings. More recently, Dillard also publicly slammed TLC stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, calling their family “a travesty.”

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) August 3, 2017

What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal. https://t.co/xicRm1nsW7 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

In a statement about Dillard’s comments, the TLC network made it clear that the dad of two would no longer be shown on the Duggar family’s 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network.”

But Derick Dillard has long insisted that he was never fired by TLC. Dillard claims he chose to stop participating in the family’s reality TV show.

“They won’t tell you that I was ever fired because I wasn’t,” Dillard told his Twitter followers. “We wanted to leave and they didn’t want us to. That’s the truth.”

Dillard has also said, “For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”

Unbelievable what’s considered newsworthy these days, but then again, this is how I first heard that I was “fired”. For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction. https://t.co/XUFD3i5arj — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 15, 2017

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard married in 2014 after meeting in Nepal. The couple ministered and worked alongside locals in Central America before welcoming their first son, Israel, in 2015. Duggar and Dillard’s second child, Samuel, was born in July 2017.