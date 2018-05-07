‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: One Of Becca Kufrin’s Guys Faced Eviction In 2010

Does Becca Kufrin know about Clay Harbor's past money troubles?

ABC’s newest star of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, may not know everything about the group of men she’s dating. The reality star is said to be considering NFL player Clay Harbor as her future husband, but newly released court documents reveal that the football star may be hiding some secrets.

According to a May 7 report by Radar Online, Becca Kufrin’s possible future husband, Clay Harbor, was once hit with an eviction notice. Court documents from Greene County, Missouri, reveal that The Wotten Company filed to have Clay and his brother Cory evicted from their home back in July of 2010.

The documents reveal that Clay Harbor and his brother were responsible for monthly rent in the amount of $462, as well as any late fees, interest charges, and attorney fees that they may acquire in relation. During the time of the eviction filing, the brothers were said to only owe $146.

Many Bachelorette fans will recognize Clay Harbor from his time in the NFL, where he surely made enough money to cover his rent. Harbor, who previously played for the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles, will be just one of the men trying to win Becca Kufrin’s heart during the upcoming season of the ABC dating series.

As many Bachelor viewers will remember, Becca Kufrin was announced as the new Bachelorette just days after the finale in which Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her. The pair were engaged for two months before Arie came to Becca, with cameras in tow, to painfully end the relationship in hopes of winning back his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The breakup was one of the most awkward moments in Bachelor history and landed Kufrin the support of the fans as well as the job as ABC’s next leading lady.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham got engaged just one day after the Bachelor breakup aired. The two are now planning their dream wedding and have recently purchased their first home together. Meanwhile, Becca Kufrin is still searching for her future husband, who could be Clay Harbor or one of the other men she’s met during her time on the Bachelorette.