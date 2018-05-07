Khloe Kardashian Was Terrified To Attend Tristan Thompson’s Playoff Game, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is staying positive during this difficult time in her life.

Khloe Kardashian stunned fans last week when she was spotted out with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after his shocking cheating scandal. The pair were seen having lunch together in Cleveland and days later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended Tristan’s basketball game.

According to a May 6 report by Hollywood Life, although Khloe Kardashian kept her head up while making an appearance at the Cleveland Cavaliers May 5 playoff game against the Toronto Raptors, she was allegedly dreading being seen at the game.

Sources tell the website that Kardashian was so worried about the reception she may receive from fans at the game that she almost didn’t attend the event. An insider reveals that Khloe wasn’t planning on going to the game but made the decision to go at the “last minute.” In fact, the reality star hadn’t planned on going to any of the playoff games but came to the conclusion that she would just “bite the bullet” and go to support the father of her child during his postseason run.

Although Khloe Kardashian feared the reaction Cleveland Cavaliers fans may have seeing her at the game, the new mom reportedly decided that since she hadn’t done anything wrong, there was no reason for her to hide herself away. Khloe has made the decision to “stand by her man” after his shocking cheating scandal, which revealed that Tristan Thompson had been cheating on Kardashian with multiple women during her pregnancy, but she’s forcing herself to get back to normal everyday life and continue on with “business as usual.”

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Of course, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t be seen out in public without a little glam. Sources reveal that she decided to go all out with a sexy dress, high heels, and a dramatic pair of sunglasses. Kardashian is said to be feeling much better now that she has made the decision to officially stay with Tristan Thompson. She’s ready to move on with her life and is trying to remain “positive and strong,” carrying on with the mindset that her relationship with Tristan is “nobody’s business but her own.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to publicly speak out about the cheating scandal.