‘American Idol’ Contestant Catie Turner Thanks Fans After Forgetting Words To ‘Manic Monday’ On Prince Night

The ousted 'Idol' contestant says she's not done yet.

Catie Turner might want to call Sunday her most “manic” day of the week. The American Idol Top 7 contestant was eliminated from the competition on Sunday, most likely due to her flubbed performance of the Prince-penned Bangles song “Manic Monday.” The song is not best-known for a Prince song (the late “Purple Rain” singer used the pseudonym “Christopher” when he wrote the tune, which he originally intended for his muse, Apollonia, in 1984), and Turner’s performance punctuated the fact that it was a forgettable part of Prince’s catalog.

During her live American Idol performance, Catie Turner forgot the lyrics to nearly an entire first verse of “Manic Monday.” The flub was one of the worst in Idol history, although the judges tried to assure her it would all be OK.

“You have been in this competition since day one, and you have not had one glitch. So what just happened to you is OK,” American Idol judge Luke Bryan said.

Still, the flub cost her. Catie Turner was eliminated from the ABC singing competition alongside Jurnee, abruptly cutting her Idol dreams short.

After the live show, Catie Turner took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support. Catie admitted that her performances on Top 7 night were “mediocre” (in addition to the Prince song, Turner performed the Britney Spears song “Oops I Did It Again” for her birth year song), but she expressed gratitude for even having the chance to step on the American Idol stage.

Catie told her fans that none for them failed her and that “just a single vote” makes her “smile real wide.” Turner also reminded her fans that an artist doesn’t have to win American Idol to have a successful music career. Catie name-checked former X Factor contestants One Direction and Fifth Harmony as examples of artists that didn’t win their seasons but still went on to have fruitful careers.

“I’ll see u guys on tour…my quest for world domination isn’t over,” Catie wrote.

You can see Catie Turner’s tweets to her fans below.

NONE OF U FAILED ME! JUST A SINGLE VOTE MAKES ME SMILE REAL REAL WIDE — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 7, 2018

this is not the end for me and this is not the end of making music. who knows what the future holds? i have no idea but i hope to have you guys there right beside me — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 7, 2018

DO I HAVE TO REMIND YOU GUYS ONE DIRECTION NOR FIFTH HARMONY OR BEA MILLER OR COUNTLESS OTHERS WON THEIR SEASONS BUT HAVE FRUITFUL CAREERS — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 7, 2018

and hey ill see u guys on tour…….my quest for world domination isnt over — catie turner (@hashtagcatie) May 7, 2018

After Catie Turner’s elimination from American Idol, her mother, Cathy Turner, told the Bucks County Courier Times that her daughter will be just fine.

“Just let everyone know she’s going to be fine, and that we appreciate everyone’s support,” Cathy Turner told the Times via telephone. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’m just looking forward to bringing my daughter home to whatever the next phase of her life will be…You have not heard the last of Catie Turner, by a long shot.”

While Catie Turner didn’t advance to the final rounds of American Idol, Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe, and Michael J. Woodard did.

You can see ousted American Idol contestant Catie Turner’s “Manic Monday” performance below.

The American Idol Season 16 two-part finale will air May 20 and 21.