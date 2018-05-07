‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 8: Hope & Liam’s Engagement News Stuns Family & Friends

The latest B&B spoiler news confirms that Hope and Liam's news will come as a shock.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 8 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will make their engagement public. The two, still basking in the afterglow of their lovemaking, will proudly announce that they are engaged to be married. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows, their announcement will be met with mixed reactions. It seems as if these two will need to continue to support each other through their engagement, as they already were doing prior to committing.

As B&B fans know, Liam was in an emotional turmoil when he proposed to Hope. His head was still spinning after finding out that his wife was still supposedly cheating with his dad, and then he rushed over to dump her. It was while he was in this state that he proposed to Hope for the “peace” and “stability” that she brings to his life. Certainly, Hope has been there for him through all of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) mess. But when they announce their engagement on Tuesday, May 8 to those closest to them, they will be met with various reactions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that their friends and family will be split into “Lope,” “Steam,” and “Why not wait?” camps.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Liam makes Hope’s dream come true with a proposal, Bill positions himself as her perfect match to Steffy, Ridge lays out his theory about Liam’s recent change of heart, and Hope and Liam receive mixed reactions when they announce their engagement. pic.twitter.com/MuItk5bb03 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 5, 2018

It is most likely that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be happy for her daughter, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) would be in the Steffy camp as he is her biggest defender. Wyatt (Darin Brooks), who was in the “Steam” camp a few weeks ago, is reportedly confused because he did not understand why Steffy was asking him to help repair her marriage when he saw the “evidence” of her affair with his father. Last week, Katie (Heather Tom) told Wyatt that “Bill is a liar” and it seems as if she is waiting for the truth to be revealed. Although Hope turned to Maya (Karla Mosley) and confessed her love for him, it was Maya who warned her that Liam would soon be a family man. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 8, therefore, confirm the bewilderment almost everyone has been feeling about the Liam and Steffy saga.

Steffy’s heartbreak becomes Hope’s dream come true today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/y2hE9qVSyO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 7, 2018

As far as the wedding is concerned, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that there will be a wedding during May sweeps, according to Soap Central. Will Hope and Liam finally go through with a wedding? They have stood before the altar a couple of times and have never sealed the deal. However, keep up to date with the latest spoilers by checking back here often before enjoying some Bold and the Beautiful drama every weekday on CBS.