Viral Video Reveals Triangular-Shaped UFO ‘Siphoning Energy’ From A Lightning Bolt

The alleged alien spacecraft was reportedly harvesting power through an advanced technology.

A new video uploaded by the “Secureteam10” YouTube channel on May 5 is making conspiracy theorists more and more confident that we’re headed for an alien disclosure in the near future. The lengthy video, which you can watch below, features an image of a “triangular-shaped UFO” spotted within a lightning bolt over the Czech Republic in Central Europe.

The footage shows the alleged UFO following the lightning bolt with great ease, reports the Indian news website The TeCake. Conspiracy theorists are claiming that no manmade aircraft can pull off such a feat of technology, which suggests that the object must be of alien origin.

In the video, titled “They Dwell in the Lightning,” Secureteam10 claims that the purported alien UFO is using the lightning bolt as a power source, harvesting energy through an advanced technology.

Another explanation for this bizarre UFO sighting would be that the mysterious triangular-shaped spacecraft is actually traveling through the lightning bolt, alleged video narrator Tyler Glockner.

“Today we have an amazing new capture. Yet another one of these objects either struck by, caught within or siphoning energy from another one of these lightning bolts snapped just at the right time as it was coming down over the Czech Republic,” Glockner said in the video.

Another video shows 'triangular-shaped UFO' within a lightning bolt – Business Recorder (press release) https://t.co/1cjOqrRHM6 — UFO Fansclub (@UFOFansclub) May 7, 2018

The Secureteam10 video went viral soon after its upload, racking up more than 225,000 YouTube views in less than 24 hours.

Glockner explains that the triangular-shaped spacecraft was initially captured on camera by another UFO hunter. A still image from the original video, showing the spacecraft passing through the lightning bolt, was later posted on social media by Instagram user mrslampshade. From here, the image eventually was forwarded to Glockner by a friend of the Instagrammer.

Secureteam10 is reportedly known for a host of controversial YouTube posts that document alien findings and UFO sightings. In fact, the YouTube channel posted a second video on the same day, depicting another alleged UFO, International Business Times reports.

This second video, which attracted more than 350,000 views in the first 24 hours since its upload, features an image of an eerie light spotted over Phoenix in Arizona. The image, originally released on Facebook by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), is believed to reveal a strange UFO similar to the Phoenix Lights.

Facebook commenters argue that the bizarre light captured on the Phoenix sky may actually be a bogus UFO fabricated by the government in order to trigger an alien invasion, notes the media outlet.

“Be careful, governments are now able to create fake UFOs, they will use this for fake invasions eventually to bring more fear to people on earth,” Facebook user Robert Whitwell wrote in reply to the ADOT post.