‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 5 Preview: Viewers Find Out More About How John Dorie Met Laura

The preview for Episode 5 of 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 4 promises some revelations.

Episode 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead ended with two revelations. The first being that Naomi (Jenna Elfman) was actually the Laura that John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) had been searching for. And, secondly, that Laura was already dead, having been killed when the Dell Diamond group fell.

However, as news about Episode 5 starts to emerge, fans are now questioning if Laura is really dead or not, considering the title for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 is called “Laura.” The synopsis from Zap2It offers a further clue also that Naomi might not be dead.

“The arrival of a wounded visitor in John Dorie’s life forces him to change his ways.”

If this is, in fact, Laura/Naomi, then perhaps she wasn’t killed when the Diamond fell, maybe the others just assumed she was killed. And, if that’s the case, and she is the person mentioned in the synopsis, could she convince John Dorie to change his mind about fighting with Alicia’s group against the Vultures?

However, the trailer for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 seems to dispel this notion, as it appears this episode will look into the backstory of how John initially met Laura.

The Episode 5 trailer reveals that John Dorie first found Laura injured and lying by the water’s edge. Discovering she was injured, but not bitten, John sets about tending to her. From the trailer, it is unclear how Laura managed to change him, so fans will just have to tune in to Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 to find out.

Also included in this trailer is a brief expansion of the news fans discovered about John in Episode 4: the fact he was a cop. However, unlike Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, John is not partial to keeping many weapons. In Episode 5, his life as a cop will be discussed as Laura asks him about his occupation while they are paddling in a canoe.

In addition to a trailer, AMC has also released some images for Episode 5. One image is merely that of a landscape devoid of identifying characters. The remaining two images show John Dorie. You can view all of the Episode 5 images in the gallery below.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 5 Preview: Viewers Find Out More About How John Dorie Met Laura AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 5, Laura

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 airs on AMC on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET.